Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday (29/06)

This Wednesday (29/06), Fortaleza Prefecture continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. There will be application of first, second, third and fourth doses, at specific points, as described below. In health posts, vaccination takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1 pm. In other locations, the hours are from 9 am to 5 pm.

4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 40 and over

The City Hall of Fortaleza started the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the population aged 40 and over who received the third dose at least four months ago. The application of the new booster dose occurs without the need for prior scheduling, in the free-demand modality, in places that are carrying out vaccination against Covid-19, according to the daily schedule published on the portal of the City Hall of Fortaleza.

Covid-19 control measures

According to state and municipal decrees (April 14, 2022), the City Hall of Fortaleza reinforces that the mandatory use of masks remains in health equipment, such as hospitals, polyclinics, medical and dental clinics, health posts and Emergency Care Units. (Upas). The use of masks by the elderly, people with comorbidities or who have flu symptoms is also oriented. At Covid-19 vaccination points in the capital, the PMF recommends the use of masks.

Necessary documents

Adults and Teens: when attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present the original documents: identity (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must carry documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: at the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be one of the following options: birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

The Prefecture of Fortaleza reinforces that the application of vaccination in children who are positive with Covid-19 follows the same recommendation as the adult public, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

Children with Covid-19 should only receive the immunizer 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service this Wednesday (29/06)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days) who have been registered with Saúde Digital for more than 48 hours, residents of Fortaleza:

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance to those aged between 12 and 17 who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

4 – Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant women and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac brand:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

4 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment of the second dose of the Janssen brand:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance for people aged 12 and over who completed four months of their second dose:

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

FOURTH DOSE

1- Service for immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age who have completed four months of their third dose:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

2 – Service for the general population aged 40 years or older who completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance for health workers who have completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Addresses of health centers:

Vaccination at health posts in the capital takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1 pm.

– Health Regional I

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, s/n – Jardim Iracema)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Forest (Rua Tenente José Barreira, 251 – Álvaro Weyne)

Macambira Rebouças (Creuza Rocha Street, s/n – Guanabara Garden)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Christ the Redeemer)

Zenirton Pereira (475 José Roberto Sales Street – Barra do Ceará)

– Regional Health II

Aida Santos e Silva (813 Trajano de Medeiros Street – Vicente Pinzón)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

– Regional Health III

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Pernambuco Street, 1674 – Democritus Rocha)

Cdfam Prof. Gilmário Mourão (Rua Pernambuco, 1674 – Pici)

Eliezer Studart (Rua Tomaz Cavalcante, 545 – Autran Nunes)

Fernandes Távora (Maceió Street, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintinho Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (51 Hugo Victor Street – Antônio Bezerra)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, s/n – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Mariusa Silva Sousa (Rua Araça, s/n – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bomsucesso)

Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Jockey Club)

– Health Regional IV

Antônio Ciríaco de Holanda (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, s/n – Couto Fernandes)

Francis. Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n. Dendê)

Valdevino de Carvalho (Rua Guará, s/n – Itaoca)

– Health Regional V

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

João Elisio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Acarapé)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

José Galba de Araújo (Av. Sen. Fernandes Távora, 3161 – Genibaú)

José Walter (Av. José de Araujo Lima, 1631 – 3rd stage – José Walter)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Luiza Távora (Travessa São José, 940 – Mondubim)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage- Conjunto Ceará)

São José Park (Rua Des. Frota, s/n – Pq. São José)

Pedro Celestino (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage – Ceará Complex)

Regina Maria Severino (889, Itatiaia Street – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

Zélia Correia (Rua Antônio Pereira, 1495 – Planalto Airton Senna)

– Health Regional VI

Anísio Teixeira (Rua Guarany, 355 – Pq. Itamaraty)

Acrisio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios Streets – Pedras)

Fausto Freire (Av. Isabel Bezerra, 416 – Parque Santa Maria)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Janival de Almeida (Rua Coelho Garcia, 25 – Passaré)

João Hipólito (Rua 03, nº 88 – Dias Macêdo)

José Barros de Alencar (Rua José Nogueira, 180 – Pedras)

Luís Franklin (Rua Alexandre Vieira, s/n – Coaçu)

Manoel Carlos Gouveia (Av. Des. Faustino Albuquerque, 486 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Marcos Aurélio (Iracema Street, 1100 – Santa Filomena)

Maria Grasiela (Edésio Monteiro Street, 1450 – Santa Fe)

Maria de Lourdes (Rua Unido, 115 – Jardim Das Oliveiras)

Mattos Dourado (Av. Des. Floriano Benevides, 391 – Edson Queiroz)

Melo Jaborandi (Rua 315, nº 80 – Jangurussu)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Monteiro de Moraes (Av. Evilásio Miranda s/n – Sapiranga Coité)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)

Sítio São João (Rua Verde Cinco, 71 – Jangurussu)