check release date

THE Savings Bank will release on the 1st of July the new FGTS 2022 withdrawal. This is the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for those born in July. The system offers values ​​with the possibility of an additional R$ 2.9 thousand. If added to the extraordinary withdrawal of up to BRL 1,000, workers can receive amounts above BRL 3,900.

Adherence to the FGTS birthday withdrawal is an optional modality that guarantees the redemption of part of the fund balance every year and in the month of birth. Those who are not in it receive the funds from the fund through withdrawal, which pays the full amount, being the most usual in case of dismissal without just cause.

The extraordinary looting, on the other hand, is a modality released by the government as a way of injecting resources into the economy. Amounts of up to R$1,000 were released based on what the worker had in the fund. Despite the end of the calendar, payments are still available until December.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

See below the release dates for the modality in 2022:

birthday month Start of withdrawal end of loot January January 3rd March 31 February 1st of february april 29 March March 2 may 31st April april 1st June 30 May may 2nd July 29 June 1st of june August, 31 July 1st of july September 30th August august 1st October 31st September 1st of september 30th of November October october 3 December 30th November November 1st January 31, 2023 December december 1st February 28, 2023

How to get the FGTS withdrawal of up to BRL 3,900?

To be able to accumulate this amount, the worker must, first of all, have a good balance accumulated in the FGTS, as well as having adhered to the birthday withdrawal modality. The pay table for this modality is based on the total amount retained in the fund, with withdrawals as follows:

Balance amount (in BRL) % of the balance that can be withdrawn Fixed additional installment Full loot on the lane floor Full loot at the top of the track Up to BRL 500 50% 0 —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

To find out if you will have access to the additional, the worker must access the FGTS application or Box website. Another option is to call 0800 724 2019 or go to a Caixa branch.