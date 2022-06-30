check release date

THE Savings Bank will release on the 1st of July the new FGTS 2022 withdrawal. This is the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for those born in July. The system offers values ​​with the possibility of an additional R$ 2.9 thousand. If added to the extraordinary withdrawal of up to BRL 1,000, workers can receive amounts above BRL 3,900.

Read more: Payment of the billionaire FGTS profit: how to withdraw the money?

Adherence to the FGTS birthday withdrawal is an optional modality that guarantees the redemption of part of the fund balance every year and in the month of birth. Those who are not in it receive the funds from the fund through withdrawal, which pays the full amount, being the most usual in case of dismissal without just cause.

The extraordinary looting, on the other hand, is a modality released by the government as a way of injecting resources into the economy. Amounts of up to R$1,000 were released based on what the worker had in the fund. Despite the end of the calendar, payments are still available until December.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

See below the release dates for the modality in 2022:

birthday monthStart of withdrawalend of loot
JanuaryJanuary 3rdMarch 31
February1st of februaryapril 29
MarchMarch 2may 31st
Aprilapril 1stJune 30
Maymay 2ndJuly 29
June1st of juneAugust, 31
July1st of julySeptember 30th
Augustaugust 1stOctober 31st
September1st of september30th of November
Octoberoctober 3December 30th
NovemberNovember 1stJanuary 31, 2023
Decemberdecember 1stFebruary 28, 2023

How to get the FGTS withdrawal of up to BRL 3,900?

To be able to accumulate this amount, the worker must, first of all, have a good balance accumulated in the FGTS, as well as having adhered to the birthday withdrawal modality. The pay table for this modality is based on the total amount retained in the fund, with withdrawals as follows:

Balance amount (in BRL)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentFull loot on the lane floorFull loot at the top of the track
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

To find out if you will have access to the additional, the worker must access the FGTS application or Box website. Another option is to call 0800 724 2019 or go to a Caixa branch.

