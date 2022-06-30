Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs this Thursday the 30th

After evoking a great reflection on personal values, the astral asks for more strength and vigor in the expression of individuality, which gives pleasure and reinforces self-esteem. Although, in the midst of this process, a little bit of anxiety is inevitable, it’s time to be more comfortable with your own choices. This Thursday, the 30th, under the Cancerian Sun, the New Moon enters Leo, the most amateur among the zodiacal signs.

In the period that extends until next Sunday, the 3rd, when the queen of the night leaves the leonine domains and dawns in the sign of Virgo, it will be time to seek more beauty and pleasure in life. All this in communion with our roots and emotional needs, honoring the Cancerian spirit, and also in order to feed our fundamental values, since Venus and Jupiter are in harmony with each other. Were you distressed just imagining so many items to reconcile? Calm!















During these days, first, the Moon leonine is in tension with the initiative’s patron, Mars. However, as you advance through the degrees of the sign of Leo, the queen of the night will make a harmonious aspect with the red planet. So, just keep your head on straight and remember that, more important than starting full of energy, it’s important to do it with firmness and consistency. Even if passion comes first.

One of the most incredible things in the history of human knowledge is precisely to think about the similarities that the culture related to the stars keeps with the scientific findings about them. Observed since the dawn of civilization, Mars carries the symbolism of passions and war because of its reddish glow. Thus, it has always been interpreted as the most passionate of the planets, while it also represents the coldness necessary for the most cruel battles. Without imagining that one day, thousands of years later, we could consider the possibility of inhabiting the Martian soil, the perception of our ancestors was not that far from reality.

Today, with several space missions exploring the red planet in search of signs of life in the past and possible habitability in the future, we are faced with a very peculiar planet. The reddish tone that we see shining in the sky is, in fact, present in the landscape of Mars, due to the strong presence of iron oxide in its composition. However, the red color also gives the tone of a very cold planet, with temperatures ranging between -125° in winter and 22° in summer.

You know that popular expression that says “bite and blow”? So, the astral is like this. The good thing about all this is that, as long as there’s the leonine moon, you can always unleash the beasts!

Watch: It is still quite challenging to observe the New Moon, as it has not moved far enough away from the Sun to show off. However, it is still possible to see the alignment of planets ascending to the East throughout the night. The first to appear on the horizon is Saturnat Capricorn constellation, shortly before 9 pm. Around midnight on Friday, the 1st, it will be the turn to JupiterAmid constellation of Cetus. Mars arrives in the sky just before 1:30 am, on constellation of Pisces. Venus appears shortly after 4:30 am, in the domains of Taurus constellationlike this Mercuryin this same star cluster, shortly after 5:30 am.

Aries: be more you, Aries. However, it is necessary to avoid excesses so as not to appear too individualistic.

Bull: welcome people who need to be heard, as long as you also respect their intimacy, Taurus. It is important to be close to those who are important to you.

Twins: you’re more talkative and mental than ever, Gemini. However, it is crucial not to leave room for this to end up generating dispersion.

Cancer: take care of what is yours, but without exaggerating attachment, Cancer. The moment also calls for more optimism and the will to conquer.

Lion: Use your intuition to your advantage, Leo. You are very sensitive and your emotions are on edge. Invest in what you know how to do best.

Virgin: It’s time to appreciate the subtle issues in your life, Virgo. Take care of your well being in a broad sense, including spirituality.

Lb: seek to relate to people who think the same way as you, Libra. It is important to be able to count on support for your plans and projects.

Scorpion: Beware of anxiety and over-ambition, Scorpio. Think that it is possible to conquer things little by little, in a more solid way.

Sagittarius: be open to people and relationships that can show you new and interesting things, Sagittarius. It’s time to learn from others.

Capricorn: turn pages thinking about the issues most important to you, Capricorn. When in doubt, ask for the opinion of someone you trust.

Aquarium: be diplomatic and also know how to share your attention with different people, Aquarius. It is also important to know how to work in partnership.

Fish: try to have an organized schedule so you can enjoy the day to day a little more, Pisces. It’s time to find pleasure in the little things.