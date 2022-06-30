Chelsea rules out Neymar and sets another player as a priority

Possibly leaving PSG, defender Thiago Silva, one of Chelsea’s captains, has been making his effort to put Neymar within the club in the new season that will begin. According to ‘El Pais’, PSG is thinking of selling the star’s football, despite Neymar wanting to remain in France.

With no reinforcements for the season, Chelsea should have Raphinha’s football in the coming days. Conversations take place and only details remain for an agreement to be sealed – as journalist Fabrizio Romano informs.

Close to Raphinha, Neymar could arrive to form a pair with the striker. However, even with Thiago Silva involved in the interest, the Premier League club has no interest in Neymar’s football as Barca’s Dembele is the priority.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Chelsea has no interest in Neymar’s football, as the priority of the new owner of the club, Todd Boehly, is the French Dembélé, from Barça. At the end of the contract, counting on the player’s football would be a cost-free task, since taking Neymar away from PSG would be a big transfer in terms of amount.

Thus, Chelsea should increase their interest in the Frenchman in search of more information and, if possible, close with the striker. If he fails for Dembele, Neymar can gain strength. Anyway, it’s plan B.

Dembele is leaving Barça

With Barça, Dembélé has a contract until the end of this month. The player will become a free agent in July, but the fate remains uncertain for all parties, even for Barça, who want his renewal.