Chico Xavier: the history of the password left by the medium – 06/30/2022 – Daily life

A password left to three people by the medium Chico Xavier (1910-2002), whose death turns 20 this Thursday (30), is the key to discovering if he will communicate through psychographed messages and even if he will reincarnate again. At least that’s what the recipient says, back in the 90s.

Francisco Cândido Xavier died at the age of 92 in Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro, on June 30, 2002, the day the Brazilian soccer team won its fifth World Cup title in Japan.

He arrived in the city in 1959 and soon transformed Uberaba into a pilgrimage center for spiritists in search of messages, consolation and cure for illnesses.

He published 490 works, some edited after his death, many translated into other languages, but he said that the spirits, and not he, were the authors of the texts. Among the books are bestsellers such as “Parnaso de Além-túmulo”, with 59 poems attributed to dead Brazilian poets such as Castro Alves and Augusto dos Anjos, and “Nosso Lar”, published in 1944.

The secret code was left by the spiritist leader to three people who accompanied him in his life, two of whom have already died: the doctor Eurípedes Tahan, who died in 2017 and accompanied Chico’s fragile health, and his friend and neighbor Kátia Maria, who died in 2012.

The only one alive is the dentist Eurípedes Humberto Higino dos Reis, 72, who lived with Chico for more than four decades and who considers himself the medium’s adopted son. The court, however, did not recognize the link in the first instance, and Reis said he had given up trying to prove paternity.

Heir to the heritage left by Chico, he manages the Chico Xavier Museum, maintained by his own resources and whose income comes from donations and books and souvenirs sold to religious tourists who visit the house where the medium lived.

If Chico Xavier is going to get in touch through psychographed messages, this is something that is reserved for the future and has not yet happened, the dentist told Sheet.

“In life there were already people who said they had psychographed Chico, imagine with him disincarnated. That’s why he left the password”, says Reis.

With no children or heirs, the dentist has said he won’t reveal the code to anyone, but claims the medium hasn’t returned nor is there any sign that this is about to happen.

Reis said that many people make up stories saying they received messages from the medium, but nothing that has been presented to date contained the established code, according to him.

“Chico wrote a letter in 1957, before moving to Uberaba, saying he would reincarnate. But that hasn’t happened yet.”

The secret was handed over to those responsible for authentication in the last years of Chico’s life. Kátia Maria received it eight years earlier, as did Reis.

MEDIUM LEAVE MESSAGES TO THE SPIRITS

One night in October 1996, six years before his death, the bathroom in Chico’s room needed fixing the water system, which meant he had to sleep in the next room.

In order not to run the risk of losing any possible spiritual visit, he wrote a message on a sheet of sulfite informing him of the change.

“If any spiritual friend by any chance is determined to give me the joy of a visit, I warn you that I will be tonight, only today, in the room on the left, where I will be with the satisfaction of receiving”, says excerpt.

The message, displayed at the entrance to the room in which he died, ends with a notice that the door to the makeshift chamber was open.