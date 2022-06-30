Chico Xavier: the psychic son of illiterates who sold 50 million books | Pop & Art

Francisco Cândido Xavier, aka Chico Xavier (1910-2002), used to say that he would “disincarnate” on a feast day for Brazil, so that his death would not be remembered with sadness.

For skeptics, a coincidence; for those who believe, yet another proof of the medium’s abilities — Xavier died exactly 20 years ago, on the same Sunday that Brazil beat Germany in the World Cup final and won the dreamed five-time championship.

He was 92 years old and a widely known personality in the country. The son of a lottery ticket salesman and a laundress, both illiterate, had become the greatest Brazilian medium, having written more than 10,000 psychographed letters and consolidated himself as the owner of a work of more than 450 books – whose authorship has always was attributed to spirits. In total, it sold about 50 million copies.

Born in Pedro Leopoldo, a small town in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Xavier achieved notoriety with the publication of his first book — although mediumistic phenomena were already part of his life from an early age.

In 1932, when he earned his living as a salesman and weaver and used to publish poetry in newspapers — always attributing the texts to dead authors — he launched the anthology Parnaso de Além-Túmulo, a collection of 60 poems, signed by nine Brazilian poets, four Portuguese and one anonymous.

The edition was carried out by the Brazilian Spiritist Federation. And the book achieved repercussion in the literary world. “He was just over 20 years old and he was a country boy, a boy from the countryside of Minas Gerais, the son of illiterate parents, who put on paper poems signed by names like Castro Alves, Augusto dos Anjos… And he said: ‘it was they who wrote , it wasn’t me'”, says journalist and writer Marcel Souto Maior, author of, among others, “As Lições de Chico Xavier” and “As Vidas de Chico Xavier”.

“It was a time when he, who had already worked in a fabric factory, worked 12 straight hours a day as a salesman at an uncle’s warehouse. He had little time for reading and writing exercises”, says Souto Maior. “The book was published and provoked a great commotion, attracting the curiosity of the main writers of the Brazilian Academy of Letters.”

According to the biographer, “95% of the writers were impressed with the quality and versatility of the writing”, and some compared it with texts written in life by the authors cited there and found many similarities in style, meter and theme.

“It was a very strong impact. And that led journalists to Pedro Leopoldo, some interested in unraveling that enigma, others wanting to ‘unmask that fraud'”, continues Souto Maior. “There was a positive impact and also a negative impact on the repercussions.”

Such a dichotomy haunted Xavier all his life. “On the one hand, admirers; on the other, deep distrust”, comments the journalist. “But in his beginnings, I see something strong and interesting. He has become a well-known figure. And controversial.”

And if he always kept his daily life simple — three years later, he took up a position as a scribe-typist on a model farm linked to the Ministry of Agriculture — writing became an inseparable part of his daily life as a medium.

In a way, it was this mediumistic literary work that attracted Souto Maior to Xavier’s universe. He remembers that, in the 1990s, he was then sub-editor of Cultura at Jornal do Brasil when he became curious to see a spiritist play that was snatching the box office in Rio de Janeiro. It was “Our Home”, based on Xavier’s psychographed best-seller of the same name.

“I still remember what I wrote later, in the newspaper, about the experience, that universe in which Chico Xavier was the center. all copyright income to charities”, reports the journalist.

Xavier used to say that the books didn’t belong to him. That he had not written anything, but that they were the works of the spirits. “That was very intriguing to me. That’s why I decided to go to Uberaba, despite being very skeptical, very disbelieving”, he says.

It was in a spiritist center in the city of Triângulo Mineiro that the medium carried out his activities.

The symbol of Brazilian spiritualism

This fascination and all of Xavier’s charisma made him the biggest name in Brazilian Kardecist spiritism. And it was also what brought many adherents to the doctrine founded in France in the 19th century.

“Chico Xavier was not only the great medium, but all Brazilian spiritism took on a different face after his appearance. He is not just a charismatic medium, he is first and foremost a model of an exemplary spiritist, who is also a model of a Christian saint. example to be followed and imitated in his charity, humility and renunciation, not by chance themes of Catholicism”, contextualizes the philosopher and anthropologist Bernardo Lewgoy, professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and author of the book “O Grande Mediador : Chico Xavier and Brazilian Culture”.

“He nationalized French Kardecist spiritism, creating its own national eschatology in the 30s and 40s. On the other hand, it brought the old elitist Kardecism closer to the simpler people, valued women as active characters in spiritist centers and in the family practice of spiritism”, complements.

The anthropologist assesses that Xavier consecrated himself “as a kind of ‘informal saint’ of spiritism”. “The books and messages of Emmanuel and André Luiz [os dois principais nomes a quem ele atribuiu a autoria de seus textos psicografados] are presence and mandatory reading in Brazilian spiritist centers”, he comments.

One of the central themes of the book The Great Mediator is how Xavier managed to popularize spiritism in a country with strong Catholic roots like Brazil. “Spiritism arrived in Brazil in the 19th century, when Catholicism was the official religion of the Empire”, points out Lewgoy.

“But Catholicism has never been homogeneous: there have always been popular devotions and syncretic mixtures with other religiosities of indigenous and African origin. The belief in spirits that survive the death of the body and that return periodically seems to be a common currency of this diffuse spirituality sheltered in Catholic-popular mantle”, evaluates the researcher.

“Spiritism is an urban religion of middle classes inserted in the growth of professions typical of this class, such as doctors, soldiers and teachers. The search for legitimacy, in a time of diffusion of positivism and evolutionism, is a very important factor for this segment, associating itself with contacts with deceased relatives and practices of charity and healing.”

In the anthropologist’s view, there was then “a long and invisible syncretic dialogue, mixed with a strong competition” between spiritualism and Catholicism. This was the path found by Xavier, a man skilled in putting together “a national Christian-Spiritist agenda, influenced by popular Catholicism”.

“His speech was fundamentally Christian. And he always insisted that the Catholic Church was the cradle of all of us”, emphasizes journalist Souto Maior.

Xavier’s mother was Catholic and died when the boy was just 5 years old. According to some biographers, a year earlier he had already reported hearing voices from beyond. When he became an orphan, he began to have daily “dialogues” with what would be his mother’s spirit.

Faced with the strangeness of his family members — he ended up being raised by a godmother portrayed as a violent woman, who punished and flogged him — his childhood counselor was a priest from his hometown.

“He was essential for Chico Xavier not to be hospitalized by his father like a madman when he began to hear voices and have visions”, says Souto Maior. “The priest told him to be careful with what he spoke, not to tell everything he lived… That’s why he always had a deep respect and gratitude for Catholicism.”

It was only at the age of 17 that Xavier had contact with the Kardecist spiritist doctrine — and thus put what he experienced within the methods of a doctrine.

But if the books helped to systematize Xavier’s legacy, it was his TV appearances that earned him national fame. His participation, live, in the TV Tupi program Pinga-Fogo, in July 1971, is considered a milestone.

He ended up repeating his participation at the end of the same year and the success was such that, according to the methodology of the time, 86% of televisions were tuned to the program.

By the 1980s, the money raised through his works had already been enough to found or help 2,000 charities across the country. For the spiritist doctrine, charity is a fundamental principle. At the time, there was a campaign for him to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. “The mobilization generated 2 million signatures”, says the biographer Souto Maior.

According to the last census, in 2010, there are 3.8 million practitioners of Kardecist spiritism in Brazil. As the anthropologist Lewgoy defines it, it is about “a very prestigious religious minority” and this is reflected in the countless number of films, soap operas and other media materials that portray the subject.

“Evangelical Christianity has a very different clientele from Spiritists, who are from urban middle classes, with higher formal education and income”, compares the professor.

On the other hand, it is important to point out that Kardecism, in Brazil, ended up assuming the title of “Spiritism”, as if there were also no other spiritist religions, of African and indigenous origin, in the country.