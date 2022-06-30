Cleaning contractors in health units approve strike sign in Campo Grande

The strike call of workers responsible for cleaning in the health units of Campo Grande is scheduled to start next Monday (04), after a decision taken in an assembly with STEAC-MS (Union of Workers in Cleaning and Conservation Companies – MS), this Wednesday morning (29).

Professionals claim regularization in the payment of vacations, food allowance, FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), INSS (National Institute of Social Security) and other labor rights that have been neglected since mid-September 2021, by Produserv Serviços Eireli – company that provides services to Sesau (Municipal Health Department).

The information was confirmed by the union’s president director, Ton Jean Ramalho Ferreira, 46 years old. “We have been reporting these irregularities to Sesau since April 27, 2022, and even then they renewed the contract. The worker does not receive the food allowance on time, the FGTS is not being deposited and those who seek the union are fired, and the company does not pay the termination”, he said.

According to the category representative, 1/3 of the class was present at this morning’s meeting and agreed with the stoppage. “There are 140 in Campo Grande, but many did not come out of fear. The worker is being a slave of this company, there are workers who pay the bills and rely on food to buy food and gas. They’re cooking on firewood and they can’t say anything, if they complain about the delay they’ll be sent away,” he said.

Vacation pay by the company has also been an issue. “The worker goes on vacation and doesn’t get paid in advance, when he comes back, he doesn’t get a salary and he doesn’t get the vacation either. He has been working expecting to receive his vacation for 90 days”, he pointed out.

The union informed that the notice with the strike indicator will be published in the official gazette on Monday (04), with a period of 72 hours to regularize the demands. “If the pending issues are not settled, we will go on strike in 72 hours. Respecting the criteria of the law,” he said.

O Mediamax newspaper called the company Produserv Serviços Eireli via e-mail and awaits the position, the space remains open for clarification.