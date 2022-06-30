Club target has house linked to abuse report

The steering wheel Erick Pulgar, probed by Corinthians, has his house linked to a complaint of sexual abuse. A 24-year-old girl says she was sexually abused at a party organized by the player.

According to information given to the Chilean authorities and published by the newspaper El Deportivo, the victim was in a bar in the Las Condes neighborhood, where he lost consciousness and was taken by at least ten people to the driver’s house.

Local police captain Marcelo Ruiz highlighted that authorities received a complaint from “a woman who claims to have been a victim of sexual assault this weekend in a house located in the south of the capital”.

Also according to the newspaper, Pulgar has already been questioned by the police. The incident would have taken place at a party organized by the player at his home, attended by about 20 people.

Erick’s agent dismisses the charges and assures him that he is not involved in the event. In addition, they also point out that there are cameras in the house that would help to prove the defense of the Chilean national team player.

The First Prosecution Unit of the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office of the West instituted a series of procedures, including examinations of the whistleblower, witness statements and camera registration. Along with this, protective measures were requested for the victim.