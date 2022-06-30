Cognitive impairment from COVID-19 equals 20 years of aging

A study by a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London found that cognitive impairment from severe COVID-19 is similar to that suffered between the ages of 50 and 70 and is equivalent to losing 10 IQ points.
According to Rubens de Fraga Júnior, professor of gerontology at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná (Fempar) and specialist in geriatrics and derontology at the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG), the results were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine and emerge from the NIHR COVID-19. 19 BioResource. The study suggests that the effects are still detectable %u200B%u200B more than six months after the acute illness and that any recovery is gradual.
Although mild cases can lead to persistent cognitive symptoms, between one-third and three-quarters of hospitalized patients report that they still suffer from cognitive symptoms three to six months later.
Memory, attention and reasoning
“This is the first time that such a rigorous assessment and comparison has been carried out regarding the after-effects of the severe form of the disease. Survivors of the disease were less accurate and had slower response times than the corresponding control population — and these deficits were still detectable six months later. The effects were stronger for those who required mechanical ventilation”, explains the doctor.
Difficulty finding words
When comparing patients with 66,008 members of the general public, the researchers estimate that the magnitude of cognitive loss is similar on average to that observed between 50 and 70 years of age, and that this is equivalent to losing 10 IQ points.
Professor David Menon, from the Division of Anesthesia at the University of Cambridge, senior author of the study, said that “cognitive impairment is common to a wide range of neurological disorders, including dementia and even routine aging, but the patterns we saw – ‘impression digital’ of COVID-19 – it was different from all that.”
Patients’ scores and reaction times began to improve over time, but the researchers say any recovery in cognitive faculties was, at best, gradual and likely influenced by a number of factors, including the severity of the disease and its neurological impacts. or psychological.
Professor Menon added: “We followed some patients up to 10 months after acute infection, and they showed very slow improvement. While this was not statistically significant, at least it is going in the right direction, but it is very possible that some of these individuals never fully recover”.
cognitive deficits
Although this study looked at hospitalized cases, the team says that even those patients who are not sick enough to be admitted may also have telltale signs of mild impairment.
Professor Adam Hampshire, from the Department of Brain Sciences at Imperial College London, the study’s first author, said that “about 40,000 people underwent intensive care with COVID-19 in England alone and many more became very ill but were not hospitalized. This means that there are a large number of people out there still experiencing cognition problems many months later. We urgently need to see what can be done to help these people.”
