Cognitive impairment from COVID-19 equals 20 years of aging

Study shows growing evidence that COVID-19 can cause lasting cognitive and mental health problems (photo: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay) A study by a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London found that cognitive impairment from severe COVID-19 is similar to that suffered between the ages of 50 and 70 and is equivalent to losing 10 IQ points.

According to Rubens de Fraga Júnior, professor of gerontology at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná (Fempar) and specialist in geriatrics and derontology at the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG), the results were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine and emerge from the NIHR COVID-19. 19 BioResource. The study suggests that the effects are still detectable %u200B%u200B more than six months after the acute illness and that any recovery is gradual.

Rubens de Fraga Júnior points out that there is growing evidence that COVID-19 can cause lasting cognitive and mental health problems, with recovered patients reporting symptoms such as fatigue, trouble remembering words, sleep disturbances, anxiety and even postpartum stress disorder. trauma (PTSD) months after infection. “In the UK, a study found that around one in seven individuals surveyed %u200B%u200Breported having symptoms that included cognitive difficulties 12 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.”

Although mild cases can lead to persistent cognitive symptoms, between one-third and three-quarters of hospitalized patients report that they still suffer from cognitive symptoms three to six months later.

Memory, attention and reasoning

Rubens de Fraga Júnior emphasizes that to explore this link in more detail, researchers analyzed data from 46 individuals who received inpatient care, either in the ward or intensive care unit, for COVID-19 at Addenbrooke Hospital, part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 16 patients were placed on mechanical ventilation during their hospital stay. All patients were admitted between March and July 2020 and were recruited to the NIHR COVID-19 BioResource. Also read: Unvaccinated are five times more likely to die from COVID-19

Subjects underwent detailed computerized cognitive testing an average of six months after acute illness using the Cognitron platform, which measures different aspects of mental faculties such as memory, attention and reasoning. Scales measuring anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder were also evaluated. Their data were compared with matched controls.

“This is the first time that such a rigorous assessment and comparison has been carried out regarding the after-effects of the severe form of the disease. Survivors of the disease were less accurate and had slower response times than the corresponding control population — and these deficits were still detectable six months later. The effects were stronger for those who required mechanical ventilation”, explains the doctor.

Difficulty finding words

When comparing patients with 66,008 members of the general public, the researchers estimate that the magnitude of cognitive loss is similar on average to that observed between 50 and 70 years of age, and that this is equivalent to losing 10 IQ points.

“Those who beat the disease did not score well on tasks such as verbal analog reasoning, a finding that supports the commonly reported problem of difficulty finding words. They also showed slower processing speeds, which aligns with previous post-COVID observations of decreased consumption of cerebral glucose in the frontoparietal network of the brain, responsible for attention, solving complex problems and working memory, among other functions”, explains the professor.

Professor David Menon, from the Division of Anesthesia at the University of Cambridge, senior author of the study, said that “cognitive impairment is common to a wide range of neurological disorders, including dementia and even routine aging, but the patterns we saw – ‘impression digital’ of COVID-19 – it was different from all that.”

“While it is now well established that people who have recovered from a severe case of COVID-19 can have a wide spectrum of symptoms of poor mental health – depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, low motivation, fatigue, depressed mood and sleep disturbed – the team found that the severity of the acute illness was better at predicting cognitive deficits”, says the professor.

Patients’ scores and reaction times began to improve over time, but the researchers say any recovery in cognitive faculties was, at best, gradual and likely influenced by a number of factors, including the severity of the disease and its neurological impacts. or psychological.

Professor Menon added: “We followed some patients up to 10 months after acute infection, and they showed very slow improvement. While this was not statistically significant, at least it is going in the right direction, but it is very possible that some of these individuals never fully recover”.

cognitive deficits

Rubens de Fraga Júnior says that there are several factors that can cause cognitive deficits, according to the researchers. “Direct viral infection is possible but unlikely to be a major cause; rather, a combination of factors is more likely to contribute, including inadequate oxygen or blood supply to the brain, blockage of large or small blood vessels due to to microscopic clotting and bleeding. However, emerging evidence suggests that the most important mechanism may be damage caused by the body’s own inflammatory response and immune system.”

Although this study looked at hospitalized cases, the team says that even those patients who are not sick enough to be admitted may also have telltale signs of mild impairment.

Professor Adam Hampshire, from the Department of Brain Sciences at Imperial College London, the study’s first author, said that “about 40,000 people underwent intensive care with COVID-19 in England alone and many more became very ill but were not hospitalized. This means that there are a large number of people out there still experiencing cognition problems many months later. We urgently need to see what can be done to help these people.”