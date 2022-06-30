Commission approves LDO 2023 and increases House power to indicate ‘secret budget’ | Policy

The Joint Budget Committee (CMO) approved this Wednesday (29) the draft Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2023. With that, the proposal will go on to be analyzed by deputies and senators in a joint session of Congress.

The LDO establishes the guidelines for preparing the Budget for the next year, including the forecasts of income and expenses and the fiscal target. The 2023 Budget proposal, which contains the amounts themselves, must be sent by the government for consideration by Congress until August, 31.

The LDO 2023 report, authored by Senator Marcos do Val (PODE-ES), establishes that the rapporteur’s amendments, called “secret budget”, will be imposed (that is, they must be paid by the government) and the nominations must be be divided between the president of the CMO and the general rapporteur for the Budget.

Currently, the signature of secret budget amendments is done only by the rapporteur-general. The official speech in favor of the change established in the report approved this Wednesday (29) is that the division of this power with the president of the CMO will reduce the concentration on a single parliamentarian.

But, privately, parliamentarians and congressional technicians claim that this is an attempt to maintain the influence of the Chamber of Deputies, and, consequently, of the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the rapporteur’s amendments.

According to congressional rules, the budget report is rotated, each year, between a deputy and a senator, as well as the presidency of the CMO. In 2023, the budget report is the responsibility of a senator, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), parliamentarian close to former president and pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The president of the CMO is currently deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA), close to Lira. If Congress passes the LDO for next year as it was passed in the commission, Sabino will also have to sign the nominations. The execution of the approvals of these amendments must follow the order of priority established by Sabino e Castro.

‘Obligation to execute’

Do Val’s report also gives “enforcement obligations” to the rapporteur’s amendments. Currently, the Constitution already guarantees that individual and bench amendments must be paid. The latter, however, follow criteria of equal division between parliamentarians or according to the size of the state benches.

The rapporteur’s amendments, on the other hand, are criticized by specialists and technicians mainly for not following clear division rules — often favoring government allies during votes. In addition, the names of parliamentarians who make the nominations are not necessarily disclosed.

According to the report, the value of the rapporteur’s amendments will be the sum of the individual and bench amendments – which, according to congressional technicians, should reach the figure of BRL 19 billion in 2023. This is the ceiling provided by law and, therefore, could not be exceeded.

The mandatory amendments were criticized by independent and opposition parliamentarians, who tried to withdraw the device from the LDO, but were defeated.

“Wanting to put the rapporteur’s amendment as imposing is, at the very least, disrespecting what we have as a priority in our country”, said deputy Adriana Ventura (NOVO-SP).

“This is a real monster and the end of this script will end very badly, it will end in a big scandal. This secret budget generates a huge distortion in this budget discussion and in the behavior of the Brazilian parliament”, says Elias Vaz (PSB-GO). “It’s a huge lack of criteria.”

Marcos do Val said that “he will not deny resources to his state”, but did not go into the merits about the need for the amendments to become mandatory.

Deputy Tiago Dimas (PODE-TO), also in favor of the amendments becoming mandatory, said that “the allocation of resources is a target and has always been a central point of the mandate”.

“This House and the Chamber, the Congress, are strengthened by seeking the imposition of the budget, either through the rapporteur’s amendments, or through the maintenance of impositional, individual and bench amendments. And all the other resources that we have sought to articulate here in Brasília. It is essential that we guarantee this imposition also in the rapporteur’s amendments”, he argued.

Also according to the approved report, the budget bill (PLOA) 2023, still to be sent by the Executive, must contain specific reservations to meet the rapporteur’s amendments.

Despite the criticism, Do Val’s report brings a device that could give greater transparency to the rapporteur’s amendments, by solving a loophole approved by Congress last year.

According to the approved opinion, the indication of resources must “necessarily” have the name of the requesting parliamentarian, even if the demand has been made by public agents or representatives of civil society.

Currently, nominations can be made on behalf of parliamentarians, public agents or civil society. That is, it is possible that the names of the senators or deputies who made the nominations are hidden, leaving only the signature of a mayor or an entity that made the request.

The rapporteur included in the opinion the authorization for salary recomposition and restructuring of the careers of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Penitentiary Police, in addition to the Civil and Military Police and the DF fire department.

After promising a readjustment to public security careers this year, President Jair Bolsonaro went back and the salary recomposition did not come out.

According to the report, the readjustment and restructuring of careers will be possible if budget availability and compatibility with the limits provided for in the Fiscal Responsibility Law are proven.

To effect the readjustment, however, the recomposition and restructuring of careers must be included in the 2023 Budget Law Project.

Technicians in the budget area of ​​Congress are also concerned about the so-called “special transfers” — a type of transfer of individual amendments made directly from the Union to states and municipalities without the need for agreements or discrimination rules for the transfer. They were nicknamed by these same technicians as “pix splicing”.

This type of transfer is already provided for in the Constitution, but Do Val determined in his report that the Union make the transfers until the end of June 2023, “so that they can be applied by the receiving entity in the same year”.

A lock included in the report is the provision that the beneficiary entity – city hall or state government – communicates to the respective Legislative Power, within 30 days, the value of the resource received and how the money will be applied.

In the opinion of these technicians, special transfers further aggravate the dispersion of resources without control throughout the national territory and the government should be the main interested in preventing these transfers in this way.

Minimum wage, GDP and fiscal deficit

The LDO estimates a primary deficit of BRL 65.9 billion for 2023 and a minimum wage of BRL 1,294. For 2024, the expected minimum wage is BRL 1,337 and in 2025, BRL 1,378. Currently, the value is R$ 1,212.

The project also provides growth projections of 2.5% for GDP in each of the next three years.

According to the project, the expectation of continued growth includes the “improvement of labor market conditions, with the continued recovery of employment, both in formal and informal positions, which is reflected in the projection presented for annual growth in employment and expansion of the nominal wage bill”.

For Do Val, in the vote on the Budget Law next year, Congress may change the inflation correction index using a projection of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) higher than the one sent by the Executive.

The report recalls that the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatórios, among other things, changed the rules for correcting the spending ceiling, now, the calculation will use the inflationary variation between January and December, no longer between July and June.

“For this reason, the substitute provides that the National Congress [durante a votação da lei orçamentária] may use the most up-to-date projection for the index, without this measure being restricted to the use of the projection to be informed by the Executive Power on November 22”, he wrote.

The New Party tried to withdraw the device, claiming that, in practice, this will guarantee increased spending. But the commission did not approve the withdrawal.

“That is, throughout the year we will be able to change the primary result targets through the action of the budget rapporteur”, criticized deputy Marcel Van Hattem (NOVO-RS).