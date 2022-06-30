Confirmed: July PS Plus Has Crash 4, Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon

This week, we saw a leak pointing out the July PS Plus games rumored for the month of July, which includes Crash Bandicoot 4, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon. Now, Sony has revealed that these will be the three games offered to subscribers of the service’s most basic plan.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is the return of Activion’s marsupial to video games and was very well received by critics and audiences at the time, being the main highlight of the month; already The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan it’s a narrative game similar to Until Dawn, with several famous actors and a horror atmosphere; finally, Arcadegeddon is the latest release from Illfonic, bringing a lot of multiplayer fun to players. Check out:

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games are: ??? Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

? Man of Medan

??? Arcadegeddon Full details: https://t.co/9ep833Ii5Y pic.twitter.com/7xJ3BH7dmn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 29, 2022

Unfortunately, for Extra and Deluxe plan subscribers, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will be redundant, as the game is already present in the games offered in subscriptions above Essential (but at least now the title will be added to the library and the game will be yours permanently, without the risk of it leaving the catalog). In addition, it is worth reforming that all PS Plus subscribers receive the games.

Finally, as much Crash Bandicoot 4 how much Arcadegeddon will have PS5 versions, so owners of Sony’s new console will be able to play enhanced versions.

All three games revealed should be available for download next Tuesday, July 5th. So, what did you think of the PS Plus games of the month?