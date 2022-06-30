Corinthians advisor projects cost of R$ 1.5 billion in new agreement on Arena | Corinthians

Two days after the unanimous approval by the Deliberative Council of Corinthians of the club’s new agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal, for the payment of the financing of Neo Química Arena, the podcast “ge Corinthians” heard one of the counselors who was at the meeting to analyze the terms .

With a degree in Engineering from the University of São Paulo and a postgraduate degree in Financial Markets, Rozallah Santoro worked for 20 years as an executive in banks, is one of the founders of “Movimento Corinthians Grande” and is in his first term as a director.

Rozallah praised the work done by Timão’s financial department, which was responsible for the presentation to the Council, and gave her analysis of the agreement:

– When Caixa took action against Corinthians, the debt that Caixa claimed in August 2019 was R$480 million and a 10% additional fine was charged for filing the execution. Until January 2022, this debt balance was updated to R$611 million. In this new agreement, the club has a grace period to start paying interest, so it will start in January 2023, and then I was in doubt if in January 2025 or 2026 it will start paying the principal amount. These payments run until December 2041. We’re talking 20 years forward.

In the economist’s view, the big problem with the agreement is the change in the interest rate index.

– Making a deal is never good, it means that we didn’t fulfill something. And then you have to give up some things to have the middle ground. What most draws the attention of those who analyze is the issue of indexing. We had a debt with Caixa that was based on the incentive line for the World Cup stadiums, which had a contractual interest rate of TJLP (Long Term Interest Rate) + 3.6% per year. And it was renegotiated to CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) + 2%. To give an idea of ​​the impact, the first year of projection of TJLP + 3.6% would be around 10.5% per year. The CDI for this year is already at 13.5%. With another 2%, he is at 15.5%. So it’s 5% more interest per year. Over R$611 million, when we start paying interest in January 2023,there will be BRL 30 million more than it was at the original rate.

Corinthians will pay quarterly installments, as informed at the Council meeting. The projection is that the annual value, in the sum of the quarters, will be something in the region of R$ 70 million per year.

– If we add up all the installments that will be paid, it will amount to something around R$ 1.5 billion over the 20 years. That’s the size of the trouble. Of course, it’s much better to have a bad deal than a good fight. The approval was unanimous because, in my opinion, there was no other option.

Corinthians has R$ 300 million from the revenue from the naming rights of the Arena over the next 20 years, paid by Hypera Pharma. The value is updated according to the IGP-M index (General Market Price Index).

– The projection that we (group of directors) make is that the difference between how much we receive from naming rights and what we are going to pay in installments per year will be in the range of R$50 million to R$60 million. It’s tall. But everything will depend a lot on the other revenues that the club manages to make with the Arena.

Among the Arena’s revenues are ticket sales, the sale of cabins, sponsorship agreements and the increase in daily use, with the offer of a gym, medical clinic, stores and other partners.

According to information passed on to the directors, the agreement passed by the Deliberative Council is pre-approved at Caixa, but still depends on approval. This must happen within two to three months for the document to be signed together with the Caixa.

– It is not an easy topic. As much as we hope for this to work, everything that is presented leads us to believe that in three or four years we will have to sit down again to approve a new agreement. Barring some radical change in the Arena’s ability to generate its own revenues – he projected.

Corinthians’ board, so far, has not talked about the new Caixa agreement. In an official note, the club just celebrated the approval of its advisors.

“The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that, unanimously, the members of its Deliberative Council approved the terms of the agreement between the club and Caixa Econômica Federal, in a meeting held this Monday (27), at the headquarters of Parque São Jorge.

The agreement is intended to settle pending issues related to the financing for the construction of Neo Química Arena.”

