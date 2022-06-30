Corinthians announces the signing of Yuri Alberto

Corinthians used its social networks this Wednesday afternoon to make the official announcement of striker Yuri Alberto. The athlete belongs to Zenit, from Russia, and arrives at Parque São Jorge on a one-year loan.

The deal between the clubs had already been made official by the Russian club. This morning, Zenit confirmed the arrival of Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan. The Corinthians will stay abroad for a season, the same loan period as Yuri at Timão. Thus, the athlete’s bond with the Parque São Jorge club is until the middle of 2023.

First, the club posted on its twitter the classic video with the Parque São Jorge siren playing. Then the club joked about the fact that the name was already known to Fiel. “Who is it, huh?!”, tweeted Corinthians – see below.

Finally, Corinthians put an “end point” to the suspense and announced Yuri Alberto. The writing of “Yuri Alberto is from Timão!!!” accompanied the already classic montage of the club’s advertisements.

Yuri arrived at Zenit earlier this year, winning the national championship for the 2021/2022 season. He participated in 11 games and scored six goals. The 21-year-old has also passed through the U-17, U-20 and U-23 categories of the Brazilian national team.

In time: Corinthians reported that the official presentation of the striker will take place on July 7, a Thursday. Last Tuesday, the athlete was at Neo Química Arena to watch the game with Boca Juniors.

See the publications made by Corinthians

Who is it, huh?! 🤪 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) June 29, 2022

