Corinthians announces Yuri Alberto | Corinthians

The player will be presented to the press and fans on the 7th, on Thursday of the next week.

On Tuesday, the player was in Itaquera to watch the goalless draw against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores. Fans took pictures of the striker before the match.

The club also confirmed that, in the negotiation, it will send two players to the Russian club: goalkeeper Ivan, 25, and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, 21. The transfer of the three players will have a fixed purchase price if the clubs choose to exercise the option.

Ivan’s contract with Timão runs until the end of 2024. Mantuan’s contract ended at the beginning of 2025, but during the negotiation it was renewed until the beginning of 2027.

Yuri Alberto is in Brazil for a vacation in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, and should join the cast soon. Mantuan and Ivan only travel to Russia after the return game of the Copa do Brasil against Santos, on the 13th, at Vila Belmiro. The Russian Championship starts on the 15th.

Internacional, Yuri’s former team, was also a competitor in the business. The player was sold by the Gaucho club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For Zenit, Malcom and Claudinho’s team, there were 14 games played and six goals scored.

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

The forward scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, from 2019 to 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, from 2020 to 2021.

See the player’s full file:

Yuri Alberto Monteiro da Silva

03/18/2001 | 1.82m

Sao Jose dos Campos-SP

Clubs: Santos, Internacional and Zenit

Goals, dribbles and assists by Yuri Alberto at the 2021 Brasileirão

