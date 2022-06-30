Corinthians coach comments on difficulties against Boca and says tension grows for return game

Corinthians drew goalless against Boca Juniors last Tuesday, for the first leg of the round of 16 of Libertadores 2022. After the tie at home, coach Vítor Pereira evaluated the difficulties encountered by Timão on the field due to absences important.

“Looking at the available players, understanding the opponent we have ahead of us, building or trying to create a balanced team. In the sense of winning the game and scoring goals. When you look at the difficulty we have in having socks to play, I ask you, we’ve had several lineups. But I’m the coach, I understand where I can gain balance. There are times when we don’t have, we want to replace and we don’t have“, said Vítor Pereira at a press conference.

“We could do it in different ways, play differently. But you are not coaches, I am the coach. I decide who will play and I will bear the consequences. I’m not here to please anyone, I’m here to find a balance, present a competitive team and try to come out with a positive result. In the next game it will be even harder“, added the coach.

Vítor Pereira’s main casualties for this Tuesday’s match were midfielders Cantillo and Du Queiroz. The first was punished by Conmebol and could not enter the field, the second suffered an edema and was spared.

While Du Queiroz worries about the return game, at Bombonera, Cantillo will be able to reinforce the Corinthians team. However, Vítor Pereira predicts a tense match against the Argentines. The calculation is simple: whoever wins in Buenos Aires, next Tuesday, July 5th, at 9:30 pm, advances to the quarterfinals.

“It increases the tension of the fans and mine. I have to see what to do, grab a napkin and write, then I’ll prepare lunch and write, then I’ll go to lunch and continue writing,” said Vítor Pereira.

“I’m here to do my best, with what I have to do my best, that’s what I promise the fans and we’re going to do our best, we’re going to travel to Argentina and we’re going to do our best and that’s it, that’s our obligation. Now, I would like to be here full of solutions, and everyone recovered, full of hope, I have to be down to earth”, concluded the coach.

