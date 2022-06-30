Corinthians officially announces striker Yuri Alberto until June 2023

The wait is over! O Corinthiansfinally, officially announced the hiring on loan of center forward Yuri Alberto, from Zenit, until June 2023, on Wednesday afternoon, one day after he was present at Neo Química Arena, in the 0-0 draw between Alvinegro and Boca Juniors, for the Libertadores round of 16. The official presentation will be on July 7th.

Earlier, the Russian club itself had already announced the agreement, which involves goalkeeper Ivan and midfielder Mantuan. Yuri Alberto had also said goodbye to Zenit on social media.

See you soon @zenit_spb увидимся позже Зенит 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/j0lkMJa4Rh — Yuri Alberto (@yuri_alberto) June 29, 2022

Corinthians won the competition from Internacional, which was also interested in the athlete and with whom he has great identification. The 21-year-old, who has a salary of R$ 1.2 million, has already followed the goalless draw against Boca Juniors on Tuesday.

Corinthians’ third goalkeeper, Ivan, 24, played three games for Timão, with whom he has a contract until the end of 2024 and with 50% of the economic rights, since his arrival from Ponte Preta. He will soon be released to travel and perform at Zenit.

Already Mantuan, who owns a position in the starting lineup, will stay at Corinthians until the return game against Santos, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for July 13.

The 21-year-old has played 31 games in 2022, scoring five goals and an assist. He had a renewed contract with Alvinegro until 2027 in the midst of negotiations – the club holds 90% of its rights.

Since last week, the name of Yuri Alberto has gained strength behind the scenes at Corinthians. During this period, FIFA authorized foreign players and coaches of Russian and Ukrainian teams to extend their contracts with other teams until June 2023 as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to data from footstats, Yuri Alberto has played 15 games for Zenit (11 of them as a starter), with 926 minutes played. The team’s top scorer in 2022, he scored six times and provided four assists, with a direct participation every 92 minutes.

