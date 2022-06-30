Corinthians provokes Internacional by posting a video with goals from Yuri Alberto; see post

Corinthians joined in the fun of its fans and provoked Internacional after announcing the signing of striker Yuri Alberto. The club posted a video with a compilation of the athlete’s goals and “poked” the South team.

The publication caption carries the emojis of a DVD and an arrow that represents the play button. Before the goals are shown, the video also has the classic DVD Video image when paused – see the post below.

The Corinthians post makes reference to an existing joke between Timão fans and Colorado fans. When the teams face each other and the Parque São Jorge team comes out with the victory, Fiel always asks that the result be “put on the DVD”.

In addition, the provocation is also given by an old connection between the athlete and the southern team. Yuri Alberto had a spell at Internacional and left good memories in the fans. The past made many believe in a possible return of the attack to Internacional, which frustrated the fans.

Check out the publication made by Corinthians

See more at: Corinthians Contracts and Corinthians Twitter.