Corinthians raises more than R$11 million and receives more than 160 thousand fans at the Arena in nine days

In the last nine days, Corinthians reached a significant mark in terms of audience and income at Neo Química Arena. Timão took in more than 160,000 fans and collected just over R$11 million at the stadium’s box office.

Since June 19, Corinthians has hosted four games in Itaquera. The team faced Goiás (Brasileirão), Santos (Copa do Brasil), Santos (Brasileirão) and Boca Juniors (Libertadores). Added together, the matches received 161,811,000 paying fans.

Not only that, the stadium’s income was also very positive in the period. In all, the alvinegro club raised R$ 11,332,795.53 – see game by game details below. It is important to remember that, since the inauguration, in 2014, all the ticket office goes to the fund used to pay for the stadium.

It is worth noting that, this week, the Deliberative Council of Corinthians unanimously approved the club’s new agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal. The document promises to terminate the debt related to Neo Química Arena.

As published by My Helm, the Parque São Jorge club and the bank reached a total debt of R$ 611 million. This amount must be paid by Corinthians by the year 2041. The installment must be between R$ 18 million per year. The amount is already discounted from the revenue of the naming rights.

Corinthians should start paying off the interest in 2023. As of 2025, the club will amortize the principal (annual installments). Both the club and the bank have yet to formalize the agreement.

Check the audience and income of the last nine days of Neo Química Arena

Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – Brasileirão 2022

Paying audience: 35,900

Total audience: 36,153

Income: BRL 2,188,138.23

Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – Copa do Brasil 2022

Paying audience: 40,316

Total audience: 40,624

Income: BRL 2,424,757.11

Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão 2022

Paying audience: 40,842

Total audience: 41,124

Income: BRL 2,443,238.62

Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores 2022

Paying audience: 44,753

Total audience: 44,918

Income: BRL 4,276,661.57

