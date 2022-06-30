Corinthians squad experiences explosion of muscle problems in June; may s had an affair

After having a single case in May – Cássio, with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh -, the month of June, which ends this Thursday, marked an explosion of muscle problems in the Corinthians squad. This is already the month with the most cases in the entire 2022 season.

The survey of the portal My Helm points out that eight players suffered from some type of muscle problem in the period. Seven of them are still out of combat. Among the cases are situations of discomfort, contractures and injuries.

The cases of muscle problems in the month of June are as follows:

Maycon: June 6th until now with a Grade 3 adductor injury in the right leg;

William: from June 19 to June 22 with muscle discomfort;

Gil: from June 19 to now with left hamstring injury;

Gustavo Mosquito: from June 22 until now with tendinitis;

Renato Augusto: in June 22 so far with calf discomfort;

Du Queiroz: from June 25th until now with contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh;

Rafael Ramos: from June 28 to now with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh;

Fagner: from June 28 until now with suspected injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

Renato Augusto has not played for three games due to discomfort in the calf Playback / Internet

The lifting of My Helm excludes all problems arising from game situations that are completely beyond the athlete’s own control or the care of the coaching staff, such as ankle sprains, blows, dislocation or subluxation. Willian, who injured his shoulder against Boca Juniors last Tuesday, is an example of this.

“We played at the limit of the options we have. We played good games, we fought, we went through some difficult moments, they had many options to choose from, and we are affected by the schedule we have in Libertadores. We wanted to present our best strength, but the Brazilian calendar will massacring us and removing players”, lamented the coach Vítor Pereira after the duel with the Argentines.

The schedule cited by the Corinthians commander is seen, internally, as the main villain for all these muscle problems. The team made eight matches during the month of June. Namely: Atlético-GO, Cuiabá, Juventude, Athletico-PR, Goiás and Santos, for the Brasileirão; Santos, for the Brazil Cup; and Boca Juniors, for Libertadores.

Willian was one of those who had muscle discomfort during the month of June Playback / Internet

It is worth remembering that Corinthians no longer publishes diagnoses of the injured in advance – the list is only passed on to journalists and fans one hour before the matches with the squad. In addition, the club’s doctors also cannot explain the athletes’ stage of recovery.

Muscle problems of the Corinthians squad in 2022

January

Ron (01/14/2022 to 01/31/2022) – pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

February

Fagner (02/10/2022 to 02/16/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh;

(02/10/2022 to 02/16/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh; Xavier (02/19/2022 to 03/17/2022) – injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

March

Fábio Santos (03/04/2022 to 03/17/2022) – discomfort in the lumbar region;

(03/04/2022 to 03/17/2022) – discomfort in the lumbar region; Ron (03/02/2022 to 03/17/2022) – pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh;

(03/02/2022 to 03/17/2022) – pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh; Bruno Melo (03/12/2022 to 04/05/2022) – injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh;

(03/12/2022 to 04/05/2022) – injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh; jo (03/16/2022 to 03/27/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh;

(03/16/2022 to 03/27/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh; Ivan (03/22/2022 to 04/01/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh;

(03/22/2022 to 04/01/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh; Fagner (27/03/2022 to 13/04/2022) – Grade 1 injury to the rectus muscle of the left thigh.

April

Raul Gustavo (04/05/2022 to 04/10/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh;

(04/05/2022 to 04/10/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh; Robson Bamboo (04/09/2022 to 05/04/2022) – injury to the anterior rectus muscle of the right thigh;

(04/09/2022 to 05/04/2022) – injury to the anterior rectus muscle of the right thigh; João Pedro (04/20/2022 to 05/26/2022) – posterior muscle discomfort of the right thigh.

May

cassio (05/11/2022 to 05/14/2022) – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

June

Maycon (06/06/2022 to date) – Grade 3 adductor injury of the right leg;

(06/06/2022 to date) – Grade 3 adductor injury of the right leg; William (06/19/2022 to 06/22/2022) – muscle discomfort;

(06/19/2022 to 06/22/2022) – muscle discomfort; Gil (19/06/2022 until now) – injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh;

(19/06/2022 until now) – injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh; Gustavo Mosquito (22/06/2022 until now) – tendinitis;

(22/06/2022 until now) – tendinitis; Renato Augusto (2022/06/22 until now) – calf discomfort;

(2022/06/22 until now) – calf discomfort; Du Queiroz (2022/06/25 until now) – contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh;

(2022/06/25 until now) – contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh; Rafael Ramos (2022/06/28 until now) – discomfort in the left hamstring muscle;

(2022/06/28 until now) – discomfort in the left hamstring muscle; Fagner (28/06/2022 until now) – Suspected injury to the left thigh.

