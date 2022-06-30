Cory Barlog asks fans for patience

After rumors about a possible State of Play dedicated to God of War Ragnarok, Cory Barlog, director of the 2018 title, published a message on his networks and cooled the anxiety for revelations. According to him, fans need to have a little more patience.

The message came shortly after Ragnarok took over the web and trended on Twitter for nearly three consecutive days. With pages, insiders and enthusiasts speculating a release date announcement for this week, Barlog decided to speak out and anticipated that it’s not just up to you to share news about the game.

dear all, if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me. so please be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

God of War Ragnarok will release sometime in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

On his social media, Cory Barlog joked about the possibility of God of War Ragnarok being in playable condition. According to him, he will not be able to enjoy his newly acquired Steam Deck because he is busy with "something else at the moment".