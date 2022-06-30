Cory Barlog urges patience on God of War: Ragnarok and denies delay

Raju Singh



On his Twitter, Cory Barlog made some comments regarding God of War: Ragnarok.

First, you need to contextualize the situation. A few days ago, we had information from Bloomberg that God of War: Ragnarok could arrive in November and that this information could be officially revealed by the end of June. Furthermore, Barlog himself hinted that Kratos’ new game would arrive in 2022.

As we’re almost at the end of June, fans are getting impatient with Sony’s silence. Barlog commented that if it were up to him, all the information would be passed on from the moment he found out about it himself. But this does not depend on him and therefore asks everyone for patience.

Responding to some users, Barlog assured that the game has not been delayed and also confirmed that there will be no announcement tomorrow (30).

God of War: Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and PS5.

