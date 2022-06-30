Cory Barlog urges patience on God of War: Ragnarok and denies delay

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

On his Twitter, Cory Barlog made some comments regarding God of War: Ragnarok.

First, you need to contextualize the situation. A few days ago, we had information from Bloomberg that God of War: Ragnarok could arrive in November and that this information could be officially revealed by the end of June. Furthermore, Barlog himself hinted that Kratos’ new game would arrive in 2022.

As we’re almost at the end of June, fans are getting impatient with Sony’s silence. Barlog commented that if it were up to him, all the information would be passed on from the moment he found out about it himself. But this does not depend on him and therefore asks everyone for patience.

dear all, if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me. so please be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

Responding to some users, Barlog assured that the game has not been delayed and also confirmed that there will be no announcement tomorrow (30).

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

at the — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

God of War: Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and PS5.