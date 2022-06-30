Country breaks record of resignation requests in 12 months, survey shows | work and career

The country recorded 6.175 million resignations in the last 12 months through May. This is a record, amid high unemployment and workers’ difficulties in returning to the labor market.

This number is equivalent to 33% of total dismissals of workers in the period (18.694 million). That is, 1 out of 3 dismissals were voluntary, that is, at the request of the worker.

The survey is carried out by LCA Consultores and takes into account data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which counts formal jobs in the country.

The record takes into account the period from January 2020, the beginning of the Caged historical series with the current methodology for counting vacancies.

In relation to May 2021 (4.132 million), there was a 50% increase in the number of layoffs within the 12-month period. See below:

In the month of May, there were 572,364 voluntary dismissals – the number is only lower than that recorded in March (603,136). On this basis of comparison, resignations are equivalent to 36% of the total in May (1,683,942).

Comparing the month of May 2021 with this year, the increase in layoffs was 52%.

Both in the 12-month period and in May, São Paulo remained at the top of the states with the highest number of resignations.

All units of the Federation had the highest number of resignations since January 2020, both in May and in the 12-month period.

Still in comparison with January 2020, the number of layoffs in May more than doubles in some states in the two bases of comparison.

Microfranchises are an option for workers who want to change careers

‘Normalization movement’

According to Bruno Imaizumi, responsible for the research, the numbers show a continuous movement towards normalization of the labor market.

The economist adds that many companies are returning to face-to-face work. As a result, for workers who have seen that this modality is not beneficial in terms of quality of life, this return to the work environment ends up weighing in the choice of professionals, who prefer to work from home instead of taking traffic every day, for example. .

“This is for specific jobs, more geared towards the service sector in which it is possible to work from home”, he emphasizes.

The economist also recalls that at the beginning of the pandemic, many people ended up accepting jobs without having an affinity with their training. With the effects of the pandemic on the job market diminishing, professionals are resigning to be admitted into positions more suited to their qualifications.

“That is, after many people remain or go to jobs that were not consistent with their qualifications due to the need for some income recomposition during the pandemic, which was a period of high uncertainty and inflation, many of them begin to leave their jobs to admit themselves to more suitable ones”, he says.

Worker seeks flexibility

A LinkedIn study shows that 49% of respondents are considering changing jobs in 2022. This percentage is even higher for young professionals aged 16-24 (61%). The two main reasons are the search for better salaries and the desire for a better balance between personal and professional life.

Another survey by the professional social network shows that 78% of professionals say that the pandemic has made them want or need more flexibility at work. About 30% of respondents said they left their jobs for lack of flexible policies in the last year and almost 40% had already considered this possibility at some point in their careers. Work-life balance was cited by 49% as the top reason.

The search for higher pay is the main reason for 49% of employees who intend to seek new opportunities this year, according to another survey by consultancy Robert Half.

Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert Half for South America, points out that the percentage of qualified professionals with higher education resigning has been growing quarter by quarter, which indicates an important movement to seek opportunities more aligned with their profile and moment. of life.

Change must be planned

Erika Linhares, an executive specializing in corporate behavior, recalls that, in the midst of a high unemployment scenario, the ideal is to stay in the job you are in and go looking for what you want.

“The most important thing is to know why you want to change jobs or careers. So any time is time. If the reason is because you want to go to a better company, you don’t have to quit your job to change”, he says.

The expert indicates leaving where you are when you get what you want. “This is making a career transition that is planned with resilience and without being squeezed. If you can make that transition employee where you are, that’s better. We get a job faster when we are employed,” she says.

According to Erika, every professional change must be planned: you cannot change impulsively without planning.