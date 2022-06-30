Covid-19 cases grow 18% globally in one week

The WHO (World Health Organization) recorded an 18% increase in cases of coronavirus registered in the world between June 20 and 26, the third consecutive week of increase in global cases of covid-19. In the organization’s weekly report, released yesterday, 4.1 million new cases were recorded.

In the regional aspect, the cases registered in the Middle East rose 47% compared to the previous week, while Africa had the biggest downward trend evaluated – there were 39% fewer confirmations in the WHO comparison. Cases in the Western Pacific nations also dropped by 3%. The rest of the regions followed an uptrend.

Regarding countries, the United States had more than 701 thousand cases, and was followed in the ranking by Germany, with more than 504 thousand, and by Brazil, with 349.8 thousand infections.

Deaths caused by the disease also grew in the period, but by 3%, a percentage lower than that related to cases. The Americas, the Middle East and the Southeast Asians recorded increases in deaths in the survey — by 11%, 15% and 22%, respectively.

“These trends should be interpreted with caution, as several countries have progressively changed their Covid-19 testing strategies, resulting in a lower overall number of tests performed and, consequently, a lower number of detected cases,” the WHO said in the survey.

Situation in Brazil

Yesterday, the moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil stood at 226, reaching the highest level since March 28. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The index remains in an uptrend for the sixth consecutive day. The change from 14 days ago was 52%. If the value is above 15%, as today, it indicates high; below -15% means decline, and between 15% and -15% means stability.

In addition, 76,263 new known cases of the disease were reported today. In the whole country, it has an accumulated of 32,283,345 positive tests reported.

The moving average of cases stood at 55,549. The indicator is in an uptrend and has changed by 39% from 14 days ago.