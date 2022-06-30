Covid-19 increases risk of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders, study says

Those who have been infected with the new coronavirus are at a higher risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders, according to a study by researchers at the University Hospital of Copenhagen in Denmark. The survey analyzed the health records of nearly half of Denmark’s total population between 2020 and 2021.

The researchers used statistical techniques to calculate relative risk, and the results were stratified by admission status, age, sex, and comorbidities. Among the more than 919 thousand people surveyed, more than 43 thousand received a positive diagnosis for covid-19.

The study published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology points out that infected people had a 3.5 times greater risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a 2.6 times greater likelihood of Parkinson’s and a 4.8 times greater risk of bleeding in the brain, in addition to 2.7 times greater risk of developing ischemic stroke. The likelihood of being diagnosed with these illnesses is also higher for people who have been diagnosed with the flu or other respiratory illnesses. The risk is lower only for people over 80 years of age, 1.7.

According to experts, the main hypothesis to explain the relationship between viral infections and neurodegeneration is that inflammation triggered by an infection can initiate or accelerate the development of neurological diseases. As for infections by Sars-coV-2, there may be another explanation. Studies show that Covid-19 causes neuroinflammation, which can also contribute to the emergence of these diseases. However, it is still unclear whether this inflammation in the brain is caused by the virus or the autoimmune.