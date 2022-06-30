Covid-19: with 100% occupancy rate in adult ICUs, DF registers 2,500 new cases | Federal District

The Federal District registered most 2,535 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 2 deaths caused by the disease, this Wednesday (29). According to the Health Department, the deaths occurred on Tuesday (28).

The occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat adults with Covid in public hospitals in the capital is in 100%. There are vacancies only in pediatric and neonatal units (see more below).

The transmission rate went from 1.18 on Tuesday (28), to 1.12. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 112according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,754 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,734 lived in the federal capital and 1,020 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 802,624 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 94% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in June, in DF:

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

June 10: 1.80

June 13: 1.84

June 14: 1.83

June 15: 1.78

June 17: 1.72

June 20: 1.62

June 21: 1.58

June 22: 1.54

June 23: 1.49

June 24: 1.44

June 27: 1.25

June 28: 1.18

June 29: 1.12

50 to 59 years: 1

70 to 79 years: 1

Health professionals assist a patient with Covid-19 in bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

The intensive care unit (ICU) to treat adults with Covid in public hospitals reached its maximum limit this Wednesday afternoon (29). There are only places available in pediatric and neonatal units.

Of the total of 46 beds, 36 were busy, 4 available and 6 blocked. Occupancy was at 90%.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 62.07% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 142 beds, 73 were used, 45 were vacant and 24 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Wednesday, 97,456 people tested positive and 859 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 75,256 contaminations and 1,769 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Wednesday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 29, 2022