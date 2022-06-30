Crossfit athlete suffers impressive accident and will undergo surgery in Fortaleza

Man was performing a movement of the modality when he let the bar with weight fall on his back; academy offered solidarity and asked for prayers

A crossfit athlete suffered an accident during training, on the morning of last Friday, 24, in Strength. He was performing an Olympic weightlifting (OLP) movement when he dropped the weighted bar onto his back. On the afternoon of this Wednesday, 29, the place where the accident took place confirmed to the Young pan that the athlete will undergo surgery. However, he did not provide further details on the case. At the Instagram, the box published a note in solidarity with the student. “The Box Colosso family, in solidarity with the MCSX student, comes, through this note, to wish strength and ask all students, alumni and crossfit lovers to pray for the health of our athlete who, unfortunately, suffered an accident “, it says. The establishment also clarified that it offers all assistance to the athlete. “The Colosso family is giving all the support and doing everything possible to help him, we are also in prayer for his recovery”, he adds.