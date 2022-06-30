Crossfit athlete suffers serious accident during exercise in EC; shocking scene reverberates on the web

A young man ended up in a delicate situation during a crossfit training days ago, in Fortaleza, Ceará. The athlete suffered a serious accident while lifting weights. According to G1, the scene was recorded by a person who recorded the activity last Friday (24), and the images reverberated on the web this week.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, managed to lift the bar off the ground, bring it to chest height and even raise the weight above his head. However, it was at this point that the equipment ended up falling behind his back, when the boy was hit squarely in the neck region. The victim fell to the ground, screaming in pain.

Continue after Advertising

The man was rescued by other students and taken to the hospital. According to Jornal da Cidade, from an affiliate of Record TV in Ceará, his state of health was not disclosed. However, the news program stated that the young man would have dislocated at least one of his vertebrae in the accident. According to the vehicle, the victim allegedly lost movement in her legs. He is due to undergo surgery later this week.

[Atenção: Imagens Fortes]

Young man crashes during crossfit training pic.twitter.com/dXsFhU7KjG — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) June 30, 2022

Sought by g1, Box Colosso – where the training took place – informed that it would not comment on the case, at the request of the victim’s family. However, the academy issued a note expressing its support for the student. “The Box Colosso family, in solidarity with the MCSX student, comes, through this note, to wish strength and ask all Crossfit students, alumni and lovers to pray for the health of our athlete who, unfortunately, suffered an accident. ”said the text.

Continue after Advertising

The establishment also asked for everyone’s understanding, asking for more support and less speculation and comment on the case. “The Colosso family is giving all their support and doing everything possible to help him, we are also in prayer for his recovery, as we would be for any human being who was going through something so difficult… Do the same! Before pointing or saying anything”added the statement. Read in full: