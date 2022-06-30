Cryptocurrency ‘Sheik’: Here’s How Sasha And Her Husband Fell In The Coup | Brazil

João Figueiredo and Sasha Meneghel
It was at a service at an evangelical church that Sasha Meneghel and her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo, met Francisley Valdevino da Silva, the cryptocurrency “sheik”, who is in the sights of the Federal Police for being suspected of a crime against the financial system. national. Francisley had open doors in the evangelical circle and, in addition to Sasha and João, he would have made several victims among pastors and faithful.

Sasha and João invested more than R$ 1.2 million in Francisley’s scheme and are now suing the businessman in the Curitiba Courts. Rental Coins, the company of the so-called “sheik”, promised returns of up to 8.5% of the amount invested with a “cryptocurrency rental” scheme.

Cryptocurrency ‘Sheik’ who injured Sasha Meneghel was once a partner of Malafaia

The couple would have made an initial investment of BRL 50,000 and, later, two more contracts that added up to an investment of BRL 1.2 million. Without receiving the expected return, they filed a lawsuit for moral and material damages alleging alleged fraud on the part of Rental Coins. The process runs in the 14th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Paraná.

Sasha met João Figueiredo on a mission trip to Angola, where they both collaborated with an NGO. João is friends with celebrities like Gabriel Medina and Bruna Marquezine. They came out in late 2019 and announced their engagement in November 2020.

