Daredevil and other Marvel series come to Disney+

In an official statement, it has just been announced that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders and The Punisher are available in the Brazilian Disney+ catalog.

The series were originally produced by Netflix.

Another important factor is that subscribers of the platform in Latin America will be asked to update the parental controls of their profile to access the complete catalog, which from today will include content 16+ and 18+.

The update will allow you to restrict the content of each profile, as well as add a lock PIN.

Subscribers who prefer to keep their current parental settings on their profile will continue to enjoy Disney+ content in an 14+ environment, with the option to change parental controls at any time in the “Edit Profile” section.

It is worth remembering that ‎Matt Corman and Chris Ord (The Brave, Covert Affairs: Confidential Affairs) are developing a new Man Without Fear series on the platform.‎

‎Speculation surrounding this project has been circulating for some time, especially considering that two of the stars of the Netflix period series — Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — have appeared in recent Marvel Studios projects.

Cox played Matt Murdock, Daredevil’s secret identity, in the movie Spider-Man: No Return Home, while D’Onofrio reprized the role of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the Hawkeye series.‎

Additional information from The Hollywood Reporter points out that this is a continuation of the Netflix phase. That is, the events of the original three seasons will not be disregarded.

“This is the first time they’ve opted for a new but ongoing series from the Netflix phase,” says the website.