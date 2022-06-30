Datena is interrupted by live call and rebels







‘Brasil Urgente’ presenter receives unexpected call live Photo: reproduction

Presenter José Luiz Datena was revolted when he was interrupted by an unexpected call while performing “Brasil Urgente” live, on Band, on Wednesday, 29.

The call was from a saleswoman linked to a real estate company, who did not recognize the presenter’s voice.

“There’s a woman wanting to sell a building and I’m in the middle of a television show. Say the name of the real estate company and I’m going to give a ‘fuck’ here. told Datena.

According to him, the practice should be banned. “It’s a joke”, vents the presenter. “I should give this phone number on the air, so everyone can call this place that sells stuff without you authorizing it. Sometimes you lose someone, you’re at a wake, and you get the calls.”

The presenter ended his speech by saying that the interruption “gets in the way of thinking.”

The case took place on the same day that Datena announced that she would go on vacation from “Brasil Urgente” and that she had postponed the decision on her candidacy for the Senate in São Paulo. The pre-candidate for the PSC is part of the slate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) as the supported name for the state government.

From today, 30, Datena will be replaced in charge of “Brasil Urgente” by his son Joel Datena.