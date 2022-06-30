Daughter of Roberto Justus is diagnosed with meningitis while traveling

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Daughter of Roberto Justus is diagnosed with meningitis while traveling 4 Views

Businesswoman and digital influencer Fabiana Justus, daughter of Roberto Justus, was diagnosed with viral meningitis during a trip to Miami, in the United States. She herself told about the diagnosis in a post in stories, this afternoon.

“Remember my fever and malaise last week? I thought I was getting better, and as the exams were all negative, the doctor released me to travel. I arrived here in Miami and I got a lot worse. I woke up on the second day in a bad way and decided to come to the hospital”, she says in her report.

Fabiana was hospitalized, underwent tests and was diagnosed with meningitis. “They hospitalized me until they were sure it wasn’t the bacterial one. Thank God it came out today that it’s the viral one. I should go home today,” she said.

Justus’ daughter also says that her twin daughters, Chiara and Siena, who are traveling with her, are doing well, and that her husband, Bruno, is arriving in the United States to take care of her.

Fabiana Justus - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

Fabiana Justus is hospitalized in Miami, USA

Image: Playback/Instagram

Recently, Ana Paula Siebert, Fabiana’s stepmother and married to Justus, said that she is not afraid of being exchanged by her husband for a younger woman. “If he trades, he loses,” she said.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

First child born to Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis

posted on 06/29/2022 12:19 (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @fevasconcellos @cassioreis) Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis used social …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved