Daughter of Roberto Justus is hospitalized in the US and reports serious illness | celebrities

Daughter of Roberto Justos is hospitalized in the US and reports serious illness

Fabiana Justus, eldest daughter of Roberto Justus, vented on social media after being diagnosed with viral meningitis. This Wednesday (29), the influencer reported the symptoms of the last few days that made her admitted to a hospital in Miami, in the United States.

On vacation with her family in the American country, Fabiana reported that she had not been well for a few weeks, however, the symptoms would have worsened a lot after arriving in the foreign country.

“With a filter because the face is not the best. I came here to explain what happened. Remember my fever plus malaise last week? I thought I was getting better and, as the exams were all negative, the doctor released me to travel. I arrived here in Miami and I got a lot worse! Really,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“The first day I was completely bedridden. I woke up on the second day terrible and decided to come to the hospital. I was dehydrated and took serum and medicine for nausea and headache! I did all the tests and it was meningitis. They hospitalized me until they were sure it wasn’t the bacterial one. Thank God, today it’s gone viral! Phew!” she commented in relief.

Despite the diagnosis, with proper treatment, Fabiana, mother of twins, should have a quick recovery. “I have to go home today! Vacation started well, right? But the good news is that the chicks are having a great time with Si and Paula… and Bruno is already arriving to take care of me”, she explained.