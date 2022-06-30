Deadline for MEI to deliver annual declaration goes until this Thursday; see how to do | Entrepreneurship

This Thursday (30) the deadline for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) to deliver the Annual Declaration of Simple Nacional (DASN) for calendar year 2021.

This year, the Document delivery deadline has been extended to June 30. Anyone who became MEI in 2022 must deliver this declaration only in 2023.

It is important to understand that the DASN-SIMEI is different from the declaration of the Income Tax as an individualwhich should be delivered by May 31.

This declaration needs to be made even if the MEI has not registered billing during the year 2021. And sending it does not entail any additional charges, because the tax is already paid monthly in the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS).

The MEI that does not submit the declaration within the deadline is subject to a fine of up to 20% of the value of the declared taxes and may have the CNPJ definitively cancelled.

According to the Federal Revenue, the country currently has 14.1 million individual micro-entrepreneurs.

How to make the annual MEI declaration

The annual billing limit of MEIs in 2021 was R$ 81 thousand. However, the value must be calculated proportionally to the months in which the company was open. If the CNPJ MEI has been open since June 2021, for example, the limit will be proportional to the opening time.

See the step by step for the MEI, through its CNPJ, to make the declaration: