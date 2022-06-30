Deadline for MEI to deliver annual declaration goes until this Thursday; see how to do | Entrepreneurship

This Thursday (30) the deadline for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) to deliver the Annual Declaration of Simple Nacional (DASN) for calendar year 2021.
This year, the Document delivery deadline has been extended to June 30. Anyone who became MEI in 2022 must deliver this declaration only in 2023.
It is important to understand that the DASN-SIMEI is different from the declaration of the Income Tax as an individualwhich should be delivered by May 31.
This declaration needs to be made even if the MEI has not registered billing during the year 2021. And sending it does not entail any additional charges, because the tax is already paid monthly in the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS).
The MEI that does not submit the declaration within the deadline is subject to a fine of up to 20% of the value of the declared taxes and may have the CNPJ definitively cancelled.
According to the Federal Revenue, the country currently has 14.1 million individual micro-entrepreneurs.
How to make the annual MEI declaration
The annual billing limit of MEIs in 2021 was R$ 81 thousand. However, the value must be calculated proportionally to the months in which the company was open. If the CNPJ MEI has been open since June 2021, for example, the limit will be proportional to the opening time.
See the step by step for the MEI, through its CNPJ, to make the declaration:
- Access the DASN-SIMEI declaration page on the Internal Revenue Service website and enter the CNPJ and alphanumeric characters;
- On the line “original” select “2021”;
- In the field “Total Gross Revenue Value”inform the total amount of your billing in the past year;
- In the field below, if the MEI is not just a service provider, it must inform the value of the revenues referring to the activities of commerce, industry and intercity and interstate transport services;
- Inform if the MEI had any employees in the relevant year;
- On the next screen you will see a summary of the information. Just check if they are correct and click “To transmit”;
- To finish, print and keep the declaration receipt. It contains the information provided, the time of submission to the Federal Revenue Service and the control number.