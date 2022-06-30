Deadline for MEI to deliver annual statement ends this Thursday (30); see how to do it – Prism









who acted as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) in 2021, even if there was no billing last year, it is obliged to deliver the DASN-Simei (MEI Simplified Annual Declaration) by this Thursday (30), a deadline defined by the Federal Revenue.



1) Who needs to deliver the declaration?





Who was already MEI in 2021 or opened an MEI until December 31, 2021.







2) What do you need to report?





You must inform the gross revenue obtained in the previous calendar year and whether or not you had an employee.







3) Who opened MEI in 2022 needs to declare?





No, as the declaration refers to the 2021 calendar year. Only those who decided to close the MEI should submit the declaration in 2022.







4) The delivery deadline was not until May?





Yes, as a rule, the DASN-Simei is transmitted until May 31 of the year following the occurrence of the events that generate the taxes provided for in Simei. But in 2022, exceptionally, the delivery deadline was extended by CGSN Resolution No. 168, of April 20, 2022.



















5) What happens if the declaration is delivered after the deadline?









If the declaration is delivered after the deadline, the individual microentrepreneur will be subject to a fine of 2% per month of delay, limited to 20%, on the total amount of declared taxes, or the minimum of R$ 50. The fine is automatically issued after transmission of the declaration and can be reduced by 50% if the DASN-Simei is delivered spontaneously and the fine paid within the due date stipulated in the Darf (slip) generated.







6) What happens if you don’t deliver the declaration?





The lack of declaration does not cancel the MEI registration, but leaves your situation irregular. However, if the MEI has not submitted its declaration for more than two years, there is a possibility that its registration will be automatically cancelled.

To resolve the situation, simply send the statement normally, even in arrears, and pay the fine.

As long as the declaration is not delivered, the MEI will be unable to generate the DAS (Simples Nacional Collection Document), becoming a defaulter with the Simples Nacional. It will also have the blocking of social security benefits due to the lack of payment of taxes (DAS) until the due date. The counting of the grace period to access the benefits starts only after the payment of the first contribution without delay. Another consequence is to be unable to pay MEI debts in installments for the period covered by the declaration until the declaration is made.



















7) How do I send the declaration?









It is possible to fill in the declaration directly through the DASN-SIMEI website or, if you prefer, through the App MEI application, available for download from the Google Play application stores, for the Android operating system, or the Apple Store, for the iOS operating system. In the application, choose the Annual Billing Statement option, and you will be redirected to the DASN-Simei website. From there, the path is the same:

– Inform your CNPJ and click on continue.

– Mark the year to which the declaration refers (2021) and the type of declaration (original or rectification).

– Enter the amount of your gross income. There are two fields, one for income received from acting as commerce and industry and another for income received from the provision of services. If you have only received amounts of one of the two types, such as commerce, for example, write the total invoiced in this field and leave “R$ 0.00” in the other, referring to amounts received from the provision of services. If you have not had billing, just leave R$ 0.00 in both fields.

– Inform whether or not you had an employee in the year and click on continue.

– Confirm all data presented in the summary of your declaration. Correct whatever is needed or, if everything is ok, finalize and save the receipt.







8) I made a mistake in the declaration, what do I do?





It is possible to issue a rectifying declaration.



The IRS also provides a manual to answer questions about how to file the MEI declaration.



Sources: Federal Revenue, Sebrae and Santander Negócios e Empresas.



