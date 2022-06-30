deadline for submitting annual statement ends this Thursday

This Thursday, 30th, the deadline for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) to submit the Annual Declaration of Simple Nacional (DASN) for last year. Anyone who misses the mandatory submission deadline is in an irregular situation with the Federal Revenue. To prevent this from happening, here’s what to do.

The obligation is on every MEI, including those who have not had any invoicing throughout the year 2021. The declaration must be made by every individual who had the company open until December 31, 2021.

DASN delivery

The delivery of the DAS is a way of accounting for all MEI billing in the reference year. In this case, mandatory accountability refers to the year 2021. According to data from the Federal Revenue, at least 14.1 million individual microentrepreneurs must be accountable.

In other words, those who opened MEI in 2022 still do not need to declare, but it is important to know all the steps of the process to prepare for next year’s declaration. Normally, DASN’s delivery period ends in the month of May; however, this time the period was extended.

It is worth remembering that DASN is not the declaration Personal Income Tax! In the latter case, the deadline ended on May 31.

In addition to being in an irregular situation, MEI that fails to deliver the DASN within the deadline is subject to a fine of up to 20% of the value of declared taxes. In more serious cases, the CNPJ can be canceled definitive.

See how to deliver the DASN: