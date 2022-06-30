Defense presents to the TSE a list of military personnel who will supervise elections

Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira chose ten professionals who will accompany the election

Military monitors elections along with other bodies and entities



O defense Ministry indicated to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) the names that will supervise the elections. In the list of professionals sent by the minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira there are ten soldiers including colonels, majors and captains of the Navy, Air Force and also the Army. Since 2019, the Armed forces participate as one of the supervisory entities of the electoral process together with the Public Ministry, the political parties themselves, the Federal Police, the National Congress and other entities that are invited by the TSE.

What draws attention in the letter sent by the Minister of Defense to the president of the TSE, the minister Luiz Edson Fachin, is the fact that there is a message that says: “I take this opportunity to thank your Excellency for the expressions of appreciation and consideration, as well as renewing the permanent dialogue of this ministry with the Electoral Court”. This message draws attention because, earlier this month, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira had written to the minister that the Armed Forces felt “discredited”.

The conflict occurred because a document with seven suggestions regarding the electoral process had been sent in March of this year to the TSE within the scope of the Electoral Transparency Commission, but there was no debate regarding these suggestions. They were sent before the deadline, in December 2021. Even so, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin appointed a technical team to analyze and respond to the suggestions. None of them will be accepted for the election, but there is the possibility that some will be analyzed for the next elections.

Although there was a response from the TSE, there was also a climate of tension between the court and the Defense. At the last meeting of the Electoral Transparency Commission, held virtually, the representative of the Armed Forces remained silent at all times and with the camera turned off.

*With information from reporter Paola Cuenca