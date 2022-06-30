Denilson says his wife, Luciele Di Camargo, was ashamed of him

Denilsonex soccer player, opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Luciele Di Camargo. According to him, the famous had a certain fear of assuming it in the mediaat the time, in an interview with the podcast ‘Fala, Brasólho’.

According to him, Zezé Di Camargo’s sister did not believe that living a romance with a football player would be beneficial for your image. “First, Luciele didn’t want to assume me at the time. We spent many months dating in secret and I wanted you to disclose. For her, the football player had a terrible image. So, we stayed in hiding for six or seven months.”started.

Despite the shame, Luciele Di Camargo finally took over Denilson, but the former player was not well received by the family. “I enter the room and all, Emanuel enters, he looks at me like that, greets his sister and says to his wife ‘love, let’s go, let’s have lunch somewhere else’, he passed me and left. I was waiting for him to talk to me, it was the biggest mood”, said.

15 years later, Denilson stated that the relationship between him and his wife’s familywho is the mother of her children, Maria Eduarda11 years old, and Davidof 6, is harmonious. “Today I have a good relationship with all the brothers and Emanuel is one of the ones I have the most relationship with, besides Zezé”he added.

