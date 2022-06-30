Diabetes: A Threat Called Hypoglycemia | Tom Bueno

Personal archive Hypoglycemia also needs to be controlled

When we talk about diabetes, we soon associate it with the high level of glucose in the blood, which, if not controlled, can bring serious complications to the person’s life. These include heart attack, stroke, kidney problems, amputations and vision loss. Don’t worry, don’t despair! This can happen after a long time living with high blood sugar levels, that is, not doing proper treatment.

But what many people don’t know when they receive a diagnosis of diabetes is that there is also a risk of having hypoglycemia. I, for one, have found this to be the worst possible way: having a hypoglycemic crisis and not knowing what to do to treat it.

Like me, many people write to me or report that they have not been warned by their doctor about hypoglycemia after being diagnosed with diabetes. It was like that with Josefa Sousa, mother of little Wemersson, 8 years old, who lives with type 1 diabetes. The family lives in the backlands of Piauí. “My son started to feel sick at dawn and I didn’t know what it was about. I posted the symptoms he was having on the internet to find out what was happening. That’s how I discovered what hypoglycemia was. my son’s life”, says Josefa.

Hypoglycemia occurs when the blood glucose level is too low, blood glucose levels below 70mg/dl. Despite being more common in people with diabetes who use insulin or even medication to lower glucose, hypoglycemia cannot and should not be treated normally, as explained by endocrinologist and researcher Denise Franco. “Hypoglycemia crises cause the person to have a loss of reflex, which can result in accidents, for example. In addition, the crisis can cause convulsions and, in the most severe case, even lead to death if not treated in time.”

In addition to the immediate risk to the person’s health and life, hypoglycemia also affects diabetes control, being one of the main factors for non-adherence to treatment, as many patients stop using medications or insulin out of fear.

Main causes of hypoglycemia in people with diabetes:

Excessive dose of insulin or medications used to treat diabetes

Ingestion of alcoholic beverage

Excessive physical activity

fasting for many hours

Warning: hypoglycemia is not drunk

In some cases, hypoglycemic crises are apparently confused for people who are unaware of the cause with drunkenness, this can delay the help. Therefore, I have separated the main symptoms of low glucose:

tremor

Sweat

Chills

Mental confusion

Dizziness

Tachycardia

excessive hunger

Nausea

Somnolence

Blurry vision

Headache

seizures

unconsciousness

Treatment of hypoglycemia

In cases of hypoglycemia in which the person is conscious, treatment should be done with a quick intake of 15 g of simple carbohydrate, for example:

1 150ml glass of sugar water, natural juice or sugared soda

3 soft bullets

After 15 minutes, you need to do a new test to see if your glucose has risen. If the hypoglycemia crisis persists, repeat the above guidelines and, if it still does not improve, seek emergency help.








