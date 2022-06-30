Did you know? Jove from Pantanal dated a famous Globo actor

Jove (Jesuta Barbosa) in Pantanal (photo: Globo/Joo Miguel Jnior)

Jesuta Barbosa one of the highlights of wetland. The actor was cast to live Jove in the Globo version, a role that was played by Marcos Winter in Manchete.

This is the artist’s greatest moment at the station. Before, he played supporting roles in other soap operas, such as O Rebu, Onde Nascem os Fortes and Vero 90.

Regarding personal life, Jesuit is openly bisexual. Few know, but he has dated a famous actor who was even in a Globo soap opera.

The relationship lasted about seven years. Currently, Jove de Pantanal is in an affair with Alanis Guillen, the Juma in Bruno Luperi’s soap opera.

Jove (Jesuta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) in Pantanal

Relationship with famous actor

To the surprise of many people, Jesuta Barbosa dated the actor Fbio Audi. They started a relationship in 2014 and ended it last year in 2021.

Fbio known mainly for starring in the film Today I Want to Go Back Alonealongside Ghilherme Lobo, successful in 2012.

Jesuta Barbosa and Fbio Audi

With the highlight, he was cast in the soap opera high spiritsin 2014. In the plot of Daniel Ortiz, he played Hectora rebel journalist who lived in conflict with his mother.

This was Fbio’s only soap opera on Globo, who is also dedicated to a career as a producer and photographer. He, by the way, does portraits of several famous friends.

Nathalia Dill and Fbio Audi in Alto Astral

