Diniz is interested in Dani Alves, but understands that business is unlikely

A player who was sought after by Fluminense last year, Daniel Alves is again free on the market after the end of his tie with Barcelona, ​​from Spain. O NETFLU found that Fernando Diniz, a football fan of the experienced 39-year-old right-back, has already confessed to people close to him that he would like to count on the player, with whom he worked at São Paulo (his arrival at Tricolor São Paulo was even indicated by the athlete) again. The coach, however, understands that trading is practically impossible.

The coach knows about Fluminense’s financial situation, which makes it very unlikely to invest in a nearly 40-year-old player. In 2021, when Daniel Alves left São Paulo, Fluminense was one of the Brazilian clubs to make a proposal. The right-back, however, refused the proposal, in the range of R$ 800 thousand monthly salary. Shortly thereafter, he signed with Barcelona

For now, Dani’s desire is to continue in European football and, if he chooses to return to Brazil, Athletico-PR, under the baton of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, is the favorite. Also last year, the athlete confessed that he even considered transferring to Hurricane because of President Mario Celso Petraglia.