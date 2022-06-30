Dira Paes goes viral on social media when she shows a teacher’s brother rocking a student’s baby

support the 247

metropolises – A video shared by Dira Paes went viral on social media this Wednesday (29). In it, the actress’s brother, Pedro, who is a professor of Physical Education at the Federal University of Pernambuco, appears rocking a student’s baby while giving some explanations to the class.

“This is my brother Pedro, professor at UFPE, father, doctor in physical education, passionate about motorcycles and an incredible gift for dealing with children. I’m proud of this video of a class of yours, rocking a student’s baby so she can concentrate on the subject with more tranquility and focus.”

“His charisma is so incredible that it conquers not only the students, but also their children, apparently”, he said. “I am proud of my brother and of all kinds of education professionals, students, students, who believe in the true formation of citizens, despite all the adversity that this country imposes on those who dare to fight for quality, inclusive and contemplative education”, he declared. the artist.

In response, several netizens praised the actress and her brother. “Congratulations, Dira Paes and Pedro! I worked with him here in São Paulo and he is, in fact, super charismatic and a unique human being! We need more Pedros and Diras”, wrote an internet user. “As a teacher who has many students with children in class, my eyes are full of tears… beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. God bless this man and the mother and the child too,” praised another.

