Dira Paes publishes video of brother teaching class with student’s baby in his arms: ‘So proud’, says | Pernambuco

Actress Dira Paes, who plays the character Filó in “Pantanal”, a 9 pm soap opera, paid tribute to her brother, this Wednesday (29), through social networks. She posted a video in which Pedro, a professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), teaches, rocking a student’s baby. “How proud,” she wrote ( see video above) .

In the post Dira introduced Pedro as “a professor at UFPE, father and doctor in physical education”. He also said that he is passionate about motorcycles.

“He has an incredible gift for dealing with children. I’m proud of this video of one of your classes, rocking a student’s baby so she can concentrate on the subject with more tranquility and focus”, said the artist.

In the video, Pedro appears with the baby on his lap, while teaching a class in a room. He walks, explains the subject and holds the child in his arms. The video also has background music.

On the social network itself, Pedro Paes posted two videos, from different angles. He also wrote: “Student mothers are warriors. It doesn’t hurt to lend a helping hand.” The post has several red hearts, next to the phrases.

In an interview with g1, Pedro Paes said it was the first class of that class. He said he picked up the baby after seeing him start to fidget after breastfeeding. He also said he thought of his mother, who was writing with her right hand and holding the child in her left arm for a long time.

“Every year we have students, especially in this age group, who get pregnant and, despite the legal provision to stay at home for four months, they make an effort to attend the university so they don’t miss classes. And then I always hold them because I like children,” he said.