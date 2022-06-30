Dira Paes shows brother teaching class with student’s baby on her lap

Dira Paes shared a video of her brother, the doctor in Physical Education and professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) Pedro Paes, teaching with a student’s baby in his arms.

The actress said that he stayed with the son of one of the students in the class so she could focus on the subject.

“This is my brother, the last son of Dona Flor and Seu Edir, professor at UFPE, father, doctor in Physical Education, passionate about motorcycles and an incredible gift for dealing with children. So proud to have seen this video of one of your classes, rocking a student’s baby so that she can concentrate on the subject with more tranquility and more focus. Her charisma is so incredible that it conquers not only the students, but their children as well, apparently”, said Dira.

“I am proud of my brother and of all kinds of education professionals, students, students, who believe in the true formation of citizens, despite all the adversity that this country imposes on those who dare to fight for quality, inclusive and contemplative education”, he added. .

In the comments of the publication, the followers of the actress praised the act. “How wonderful, Dira. Pedro is reason to believe”, wrote one. “This video doesn’t let the hope of people who are a little downcast die. Congratulations to your brother”, said another.