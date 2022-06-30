Dira Paes shows brother, university professor, rocking student’s baby in class: ‘Pride’ | TV & Famous

“This is my brother Pedro, professor at UFPE, father, doctor in physical education, passionate about motorcycles and an incredible gift for dealing with children. I’m proud of this video of one of your classes, rocking a student’s baby so she can concentrate in the matter with more tranquility and focus.”

“His charisma is so incredible that it conquers not only the students, but his children too, apparently ❤️.”

“I am proud of my brother and of all kinds of education professionals, students, students, who believe in the true formation of citizens, despite all the adversity that this country imposes on those who dare to fight for quality, inclusive and contemplative education”, he declared. the artist, all prose with her brother’s attitude.