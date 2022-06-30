Do you need to lose weight to get pregnant, like Jojo Todynho wants? Learn more – 06/29/2022

Weight is a frequent topic when talking about pregnancy, after all, care is needed not to gain weight beyond what is recommended by doctors during pregnancy to avoid a series of complications that can endanger the life of the mother and the newborn.

Last month, singer Jojo Todynho released her plans for the next year: to be a mother. To do so, she intends to lose 40 kilos, in her words, to “be able to get pregnant better”.

Fans of the series “This is Us” well remember the difficulties that the character Kate – a person with obesity -, in the second and third seasons, went through when she discovered her first pregnancy and, later, during the treatment to get pregnant again, involving their physical conditions—as well as their emotional ones.

The situations reinforce concerns about weight. However, not only him and not only the mother’s impact. According to experts consulted by Live wellthe couple’s body composition of lean mass and fat influence conception, pregnancy, childbirth and even the health conditions of the newborn, many of which are only observed in adulthood, such as metabolic disorders and infertility.

According to Daniel Suslik Zylbersztejn, medical coordinator at Fleury Fertilidade, obesity is also related to epigenetic alterations — in the expression of proteins by existing genes that are capable of triggering various diseases in women.

“These genes, with their function altered when passed on to offspring, pose the most varied threats to children’s future health. However, weight loss and health gain, in general, can restore gene function and normal protein expression.”

The moment of pregnancy is the most opportune time to act on behalf of the children because it is possible to carry out fetal metabolic programming through lifestyle, as a way of preventing pathologies in the future. “It is not about changing genetics, but rather a stimulus that favors the better or worse expression of genes”, advises Carla Delascio, a gynecologist and obstetrician specializing in nutrology at the Center for Integrative Medicine at the Hospital e Maternidade Pro Matre Paulista (SP).

Concerns about the mother

The data on overweight and obesity in the population are worrying. The increased weight leads to a generalized inflammatory reaction that makes it difficult, for example, to transport female gametes (eggs) and male gametes (spermatozoa), and the egg, also called a zygote, formed by the junction between them, through the fallopian tubes to the reach the uterus.

Hormonal factors alter the menstrual cycle, such as ovarian androgenization that simulates the presence of polycystic ovaries and generates anovulatory cycles or even the absence of menstruation.

“A lifestyle study conducted by the American Association for Reproductive Medicine showed that obese women with a BMI (Body Mass Index) above 35 increase the time to conception by more than 2 times, in addition to having a greater risk of early miscarriage, within 10 weeks”, reports Zylbersztejn.

In addition, the rates of natural and assisted reproductive techniques are reduced, as is the safety of reproductive treatments. “There are higher percentages of abortion in obese women, especially in those who tried to conceive through assisted reproduction, compared to those with an adequate gestational weight for their stature”, explains Ádyla Keila Lopes Silva Oliveira, obstetrician, technical director of MCO-UFBA (Climério de Oliveira from the Federal University of Bahia), linked to the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

As it is a high-risk pregnancy, it must be accompanied by a multidisciplinary team —obstetrician, nutritionist, physical therapist and physical educator— so that it receives guidance for adequate weight gain. “Pregnant women who are overweight or obese have a lower rate of gaining weight”, says Oliveira.

Maternal obesity is associated with birth complications such as shoulder sprain when the baby has difficulty passing through the birth canal. There is also complexity in performing anesthetic procedures, higher rates of postpartum hemorrhage, deep vein thrombosis, puerperal infections and, in the case of cesarean section, in the surgical wound.

And the baby?

Experts explain that the fetus of an obese mother grows little or a lot inside the uterus, can be born premature, in various degrees, with the need, often, of hospitalization in neonatal intensive care units, deprived of family life and with injuries. that affect bodily and intellectual development.

“If the pregnant woman develops diabetes and hypertension, the fetus in adult life will be more at risk of manifesting the same diseases”, warns Sérgio Hecker Luz, gynecologist, assistant professor in the department of gynecology and obstetrics at the Faculty of Medicine of PUC-RS (Pontifical University Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul) and member of the National Commission Specialized in Prenatal Care of the Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations).

Get pregnant in the best way

To get pregnant, the weight considered ideal is the one that allows for well-being and adequate health, with BMI ranging from 18.5 to 24.9. “If it is below or above this range, the chances of pregnancy objectively reduce,” says Zylbersztejn.

But the good news is that the 10% weight reduction, according to Luz, improves all the gestational prognoses already mentioned.

“Body composition, that is, the amount of lean mass and fat, dictates the person’s health status. And when trying to get pregnant, you must evaluate those involved as a whole. quality of gametes will be much better”, explains the gynecologist and obstetrician at Hospital e Maternidade Pro Matre Paulista.

Often, the focus is only on the female, but the embryo is made up of male and female gametes. To exemplify, a man who is sedentary, obese, smoker and who has the habit of consuming alcoholic beverages will certainly produce a bad sperm that will influence the formation of a poor quality embryo, even being responsible for interrupting the pregnancy.

Extreme: low fat levels

Fitness blogger Gabriela Pugliesi Image: Playback/Instagram

Another issue, which was also among the most talked about subjects in the same period, was the disclosure of the pregnancy of fitness blogger Gabriela Pugliesi, in a natural way — she had already resorted to assisted reproduction techniques before, without success. Among the comments that she herself made on her social network was that the fact that she was not so thin would have helped in the conception.

According to the medical coordinator of Fleury Fertilidade, although we associate thin people with good health, having a very thin body does not always bring benefits, especially during pregnancy. “It is important to remember that thin women are capable of having body fat, even above normal, and that women with a normal BMI or even above can have minimal levels of body fat.”

These reduced levels of fat represent low cholesterol and malabsorption of some vitamins, which need fat to be processed. The result is that the nutrition and metabolism of some organs, including the ovary, are impaired.

Zylbersztejn comments that in order to ovulate and menstruate on a regular basis, it is important that there is enough cholesterol to generate androgens within the ovary itself, hormones that, present in adequate concentrations, allow correct follicular recruitment, adequate ovulation and the formation of a robust corpus luteum. to support the initial pregnancy.

“Body fat less than 16%, commonly found in professional athletes or those who engage in rigorous physical activity, negatively impacts ovarian metabolism.”

It is necessary to plan

Is getting pregnant in your plans, as well as Jojo Todynho’s? Being well nourished, with stress under control, sleeping well and doing regular physical activity are the recommendations.

On an individual basis, professionals carry out an initial reproductive assessment of the couple, which also includes the nutritional part and bioimpedance to stimulate body composition, and then correct what is necessary and release it to become pregnant.

Delascio comments that there are cases in which six months to a year are needed, for example, and others in which two to three months are sufficient.