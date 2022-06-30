Doctor’s body is found in hospital bathroom in Pirenópolis minutes before taking over duty

support the 247

metropolises – A 26-year-old doctor was found dead inside a bathroom at the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital (Heelj), in Pirenópolis, a city in Goiás near the Federal District. Civil Police investigate the circumstances of the case, which happened last Saturday (25).

According to the corporation, the doctor, identified as Jayda Bento de Souza, was found by co-workers, close to the time she was supposed to be on duty at the health unit.

“The staff opened the bedroom door [em que ela estaria] and heard the faucet running in the bathroom. They knocked on the door, but she didn’t answer, so they broke in and found her body there”, the delegate responsible for investigating the case, Tibério Martins, told the G1 portal.

According to the investigator, a bottle of medicine and a syringe were found next to Jayda. According to him, the young woman’s work regime at the place should be investigated, if there is another person involved and if she died as a result of anaphylactic shock – a serious allergic reaction that can be fatal, since the bottle indicated a type of anesthetic.

However, the substance used by the doctor and the causes of her death should only be clarified with the results of the expertise.

Also according to the delegate, another point to be investigated is the possible overload of work of the victim. “About the on-call schedule, this information circulated [de que a médica estaria trabalhando há 60 horas direto] through social networks, but the hospital has already denied this workload. In any case, her work regime in the hospital environment will be investigated. […] We do not rule out anything in this regard. If, with the progress of the investigations, it is informed that this drug was frequently used by doctors, then we will have this line to investigate”, he explained.

Tributes

Through social media, friends and family expressed their condolences and wrote messages of affection for Jayda. The doctor was described as a “fun”, “companion”, “loyal”, “rich in soul”, “intense” and loved.

One of the people wrote: “It’s sad that your passage in this world was so short, but I’m sure you lived intensely, enjoyed every minute, were an amazing and loved person.”

