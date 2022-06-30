Does Instagram show who visited your profile? Rumor goes viral on the Internet | Social networks

Instagram may start showing who has visited your profile. That’s what a rumor that circulates on the Internet this Wednesday (29). The rumor arose from a screenshot posted by a user on Twitter: in the image, the “Activity” tab, which gathers information such as photo likes and friend requests, also shows the number of people who visited the profile — and who they are. Until the publication of this article, the tweet had received more than 28,700 likes and had been shared more than 6,800 times.

O TechTudo contacted Instagram to confirm the authenticity of the information, but received no response until the publication of this article. The text will be updated once we get a response. So far, therefore, it is not possible to say whether Instagram is about to gain a feature to show profile visitors.

Data from Google Trends, a platform that monitors searches in real time, shows that searches for the term “Instagram shows who visited your profile” have registered a sudden increase in the last four hours. The behavior indicates that users were turning to the search engine to confirm the veracity of the information.

The image that gave rise to the rumor was published on the profile @g0ulaarte. This is an alleged screenshot of the “Activity” tab of the Instagram app. In the image, you can see the message “X, X and 73 others visited your profile” just above the like notifications, with user identification marked with X. The message is in English, and the names of the supposed visitors have been blurred.

Possibility of Instagram showing profile visitors stirs users on social networks

The post reverberated in a few hours and caused a furor among Twitter users. In the responses to the original post, many asked if the print is fake or if the feature in question is actually in development. Most people reacted with amazement at the possibility of Instagram showing profile visitors and “snitching” on stalking. “I hope it’s a lie. I stalked my ex yesterday. Where is my dignity?” one user commented.

Is it possible to know who visited my profile on Instagram?

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Instagram only allows business account owners to view the number of profile visitors. The feature is available in the “Instagram Insights” section, but it does not reveal the identity of the people who accessed the account.

There are some websites that promise to reveal the identity of stalkers, such as Stalkci. Most pages, however, are not recognized by Instagram, which makes them a risk to the security and privacy of users who provide data such as login and password in the name of curiosity.

*Under development. The text will be updated.

