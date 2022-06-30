Does pancreatitis kill? Understand illness that took Kardashian’s husband to hospital







Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Photo: REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Musician Travis Barker, who recently married influencer Kourtney Kardashian, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, United States, yesterday morning, the 28th. According to TMZ, the hospitalization was motivated by pancreatitis. .

The disease is an inflammation of the pancreas, as explained by the digestive system surgeon Gustavo Patury. “It is usually associated with gallstones. The stones end up in the common bile duct, the duct that transports bile, interrupting the flow of pancreatic secretions, where inflammation occurs,” says Gustavo.

What causes pancreatitis?

Alcohol consumption can be one of the main causes of the disease. In addition to alcohol, smoking and the use of some medications can also have a negative influence.

“The indiscriminate use of corticosteroids and antibiotics can result in pancreatitis. In the last two years, covid has also presented itself as a problem, either as a result of the disease itself, or as a result of the use of medicines to treat it”, says Gustavo.

What are the main symptoms?

The main symptoms of the disease are intense pain in the upper part of the belly, which usually goes to the back, a lot of swelling, abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and diarrhea. The diagnosis is made through a blood test and CT scan.

Can it lead to death?

Severe acute pancreatitis can cause dehydration and low blood pressure. The heart, lungs or kidneys can fail. If hemorrhage occurs in the pancreas, shock and even death can follow.

How is the treatment done?

Surgeon Gustavo explains that the treatment is not simple. “There is no specific medication to treat pancreatitis,” says the doctor. The treatment begins with a pancreatic fast, where the patient cannot drink or eat anything, as everything he ingests increases the production of enzymes that cause inflammation. In addition, medicines are given to control pain and fight infection, in some cases pancreas surgery is required.

How to prevent?

The first step is a balanced life. “A regular diet, diet rich in fiber, moderate use of alcohol, avoid smoking and self-medication”, guides the specialist.