Don’t make the same mistakes as these two market executives

The Young Women Summit, an event promoted by Fin4She with editorial support from E-Investidor, takes place this Wednesday (29)

In the panel ‘A Jornada C-Level’, executives from WOB, BMG, Fleury and Via spoke about difficulties and inspirations in business. See the story below

O Young Women Summitan event promoted by Fin4She this Wednesday (29) with editorial support from E-Investor, placed great names in the financial market side by side. In the panel ‘A Jornada C-Level’, executives from WOB, BMG, Fleury and Via spoke about difficulties and inspirations in business.

Read too

Christiane Aché, co-founder of WOB and ABPW director at Saint Paul, was the mediator of the chat and highlighted the importance of women taking the lead in their careers and fighting for what they want.

The 62-year-old specialist took years to get her first pay raise. “Don’t do that, be the protagonists of your own stories”, says Aché. “I also came from a time when we didn’t choose jobs. We accepted the vacancies they had and thanked them. Today, the new generation has many more opportunities.”

Magali Leite, CFO and tax adviser to Via and management adviser for the Holy Land, also said that the hardest ‘no’s she has heard as a woman in the financial market were those that were not properly said. That is, the feedbacks she didn’t fight for.

“Women still have difficulty saying what they want and where they want to go. Sometimes we don’t make it clear that we want that chair. I’ve already received an ‘indirect’ no because I didn’t make it clear what I wanted”, says Leite.

Today, in addition to being quite assertive in its goals, the CFO seeks ways to achieve goals in a rational way. “Now I think about what I can do differently (to reach a goal), I consult with people who advise me and I think strategically”, says Leite. “It is important to have a well-crafted career focus, you need to have planning.”

When it comes to inspiration, one figure appears in common: the mothers of executives. The maternal image was pointed out as a guide for C-Level professionals.

“The first person who really inspired me was my mother, who came from Japanese immigration, with a very big financial limitation, was a cleaning lady and today has her own company”, says Patrícia Maeda, executive director of business and commercial at Grupo Fleury . “She showed me that there is no limit to what you can achieve.”

A similar situation was reported by Ana Karina, CEO of BMG bank and currently one of the only female CEOs in a financial institution. “My life inspiration and courage is my mother, a linguist, who touched life and raised me with strong values ​​and managed her own professional life very well. She talked a lot: don’t look back, look forward, have courage,” she says.

To participate and see the full program of the event, make your subscription fur site.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better