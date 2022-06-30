Drivers end strike and buses return to São Paulo

Drivers and conductors of buses in São Paulo closed, at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (29), the stoppage started at 0:00 in protest for the fulfillment of labor claims. With the end of the strike, the collectives begin to circulate in greater numbers and the service should return to normal in the next few hours.

The decision comes after the TRT (Regional Labor Court) considers the strike abusive, impose a fine of R$ 100 thousand on drivers and determine the immediate return to work. Justice understood that the union disrespected on June 14 and this Wednesday (29) an injunction that determined that 80% of the bus fleet should work during peak hours and 60% off peak. The two stoppages, however, did not respect this maximum limit and harmed more than 3 million people in the capital, according to the city hall.





“If, after the decision, there is no immediate return, the fine is doubled per day of delay. Then the fine is R$ 100 thousand. I am still authorizing the employers’ union to deduct the hours deducted after the judgment”, he said during the trial the rapporteur of the case, judge Davi Furtado Meirelles. His report was approved by a majority of votes.





The strike was considered illegal by the Public Ministry of Labor. The agency considered that workers did not respect the minimum period of 72 hours of notice before the start of the strike this Wednesday (29). This point was also criticized and considered by the judge to apply the fine.

In favor of the workers, the rapporteur’s decision guaranteed the salary adjustment of 12.47%, which had already been achieved after the first strike, on the 14th. The rapporteur of the process also criticized the business union for the delay in accepting this salary adjustment and blamed them for the first strike.

“The employers’ union could have granted the readjustment because it knew that the history and jurisprudence of this court is to always grant the readjustment according to the inflation of the period for the categories that seek shelter in this Justice. , preferred to penalize the population of São Paulo”, reported Meirelles.

However, the other labor claims, which generated the new strike on the 29th (profit sharing, paid lunch time, among others) will remain in the same situation. These negotiations will have a period of one year to take place and will be monitored by the TRT.

The trial began at 3 pm, after a morning of bus stoppages in the capital of São Paulo. There were 675 lines affected and about 1.5 million passengers affected. Passengers found empty terminals, such as at Parque Dom Pedro, and faced difficulties to get to work. The buses that circulated were full. In addition, the city recorded traffic jams and saw the price of cars per app soar.